'He refused to accept that race would limit his dreams' Obama tribute to Powell
- Tributes are being paid to Colin Powell who has died from Covid complications at the age of 84
- Powell served as the United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005, the first African-American in that office
Tributes continue to pour in for former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died of Covid-19 related complications on Monday, he was 84.
In 2001, Powell became the first African-American secretary of state serving under Republican President George W Bush.
Paying tribute to the former US military general, President Joe Biden said:
"Jill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity, General Colin Powell. Time and again, he put country before self, before party, before all else—in uniform and out. He will be remembered as one of our great Americans."
A republican, but a firm critic of Donald Trump...talked about as a hero, a role model, a trailblazer.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Former US President Barack Obama has described Powell as "an example of what America - and Americans - can and should be.
General Colin Powell understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal. Michelle and I will always look to him as an example of what America—and Americans—can and should be. pic.twitter.com/vSxTbUE5aR— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 18, 2021
He was born into segregation in Harlem, New York the son of Jamaican immigrants.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
UK Correspondent Adam Gilchrist says while Powell's legacy will include many positive contributions to shaping US foreign policy, he will also be remembered for his role in the invasion of Iraq.
Essentially he advocated the case for the invasion of Iraq...based on faulty intelligence.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He admitted that had been a mistake that would always haunt him.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Powell's family has said the 84-year-old was fully vaccinated but had also been battling blood cancer.
