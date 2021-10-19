Chef banged up in Dubai for 19 months over misunderstood text message
- Expat restauranteur Luke Tully received a request for a table for 10 from a contact police suspected of drug-dealing
- Police in Dubai misinterpreted the message as a code for ten grams of cocaine
“Don’t bother if you value your liberty.”
That's the message a British chef jailed in Dubai for 19 months has to his fellow countrymen and women.
Restauranteur Luke Tally was finally released in August after being held following a misunderstanding by local police.
He received a message requesting a table for ten...but the person who sent it appears to be someone the police had been following as a possible drug dealer.
They basically took this request for a table for ten as a coded request for 10 grams of cocaine.
Tully says he's spent £150,000 on legal fees to secure his release says at the time of his arrest, police had threatened to throw him off a balcony unless he “told them where the drugs were”.
Despite Tully being released for a lack of evidence, prosecutors in the UAE are appealing the decision.
Dubai has long been a popular relocation destination and holiday spot for Brits who enjoy the good weather and tax-free salaries.
However, pressure group Detained in Dubai says there have been “hundreds” of wrongful drug arrests in the Emirate.
