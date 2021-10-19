Chef banged up in Dubai for 19 months over misunderstood text message





- Expat restauranteur Luke Tully received a request for a table for 10 from a contact police suspected of drug-dealing

- Police in Dubai misinterpreted the message as a code for ten grams of cocaine

“Don’t bother if you value your liberty.”

That's the message a British chef jailed in Dubai for 19 months has to his fellow countrymen and women.

Restauranteur Luke Tally was finally released in August after being held following a misunderstanding by local police.

He received a message requesting a table for ten...but the person who sent it appears to be someone the police had been following as a possible drug dealer. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

They basically took this request for a table for ten as a coded request for 10 grams of cocaine. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Tully says he's spent £150,000 on legal fees to secure his release says at the time of his arrest, police had threatened to throw him off a balcony unless he “told them where the drugs were”.

Despite Tully being released for a lack of evidence, prosecutors in the UAE are appealing the decision.

Dubai has long been a popular relocation destination and holiday spot for Brits who enjoy the good weather and tax-free salaries.

However, pressure group Detained in Dubai says there have been “hundreds” of wrongful drug arrests in the Emirate.

Who is Luke Tully?

