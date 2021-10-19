John Maytham's investing a month's salary in crypto, but is it legit? Crypto 101
- Cryptocurrency has been on a remarkable trajectory that’s outpaced other investments, including stocks, property, and commodities
- The FCSA's Brandon Topham says scams are growing as fast as investments in crypto itself
"I have done something that might make you call me mad," said CapeTalk's drive host John Maytham on Monday afternoon's show. "I am investing roughly a month's salary in cryptocurrency."
Saying that he is aware he could lose his investment, the veteran broadcaster went on to say that while he's confident the scheme is legit, there is an increasing number of cryptocurrency scams currently doing the rounds.
"I'm convinced it's not a scam, but there are a lot of them about," he said.
Maytham was joined by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)'s Brandon Topham who says scammers find opportunities to make money
Fraudsters quickly grasp on to the latest technology and use itBrandon Topham, Divisional executive for Investigations and Enforcement - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Almost every criminal in the world is using crypto one way or another to extract money from people.Brandon Topham, Divisional executive for Investigations and Enforcement - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Topham says while some crypto products are scams, it's important to note that often it's not the crypto itself that is fraudulent:
It's primarily a payment fraud, so instead of transferring cash, now you get to use crypto, so almost every criminal activity uses that as a payment option, it's not the crypto itself.Brandon Topham, Divisional executive for Investigations and Enforcement - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
There are people offering you the opportunity to buy the crypto and then never delivering it.Brandon Topham, Divisional executive for Investigations and Enforcement - Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
"I'm glad you say you're prepared to lose it," Topham tells Maytham, "that's the approach you've got to take with any high-risk investment."
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/monsitj/monsitj1706/monsitj170600050/80383140-bitcoin-and-block-chain-network-concept-on-technology-background-3d-illustration.jpg
