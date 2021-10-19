Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!'
Rick Astley himself tweeted afterward 'thank you' in Swedish to the climate change activist.
Watch Greta Thunberg Rickroll the audience at a recent Climate Live concert in Stockholm, Sweden. Rick Astley himself later commented on the moment, calling Greta’s rendition ‘fantastic’ on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/PSW9InZIO0— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 18, 2021
Fantastic and Tack så mycket! Rick x 🌍 @GretaThunberg @ClimateLive2021 https://t.co/UXs4zypoNc pic.twitter.com/0Y7b1o4OC7— Rick Astley (@rickastley) October 17, 2021
