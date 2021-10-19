Judge 'forced' into controversial ruling due to outdated rape laws - lawyer
- Lloyiso Coko had his rape conviction overturned last week by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who believed Coko's assertions that he thought the complainant had consented to intercourse
- The 'subjective belief' defence for sexual offences puts SA law many years behind other jurisdictions
Disproportionately low convictions for rape in South Africa can be attributed to the country's 'outdated' sexual offences legislation, says a Johannesburg lawyer.
Independent legal counsel Ben Winks made the comments following a controversial ruling in the High Court in the Eastern Cape last week by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.
Ngcukaitobi overturned the rape conviction of paramedic Loyiso Coko, who had argued that he believed that the complainant had consented to intercourse:
“on the Complainant’s version, there was no manifestation of any refusal of consent between the kissing, the oral sex and the penetration. The evidence was that it was only after the penetration that the Complainant experienced pain and told the Appellant to stop as he was hurting her. The Appellant accepted this but said he would stop and then continue.”
Since the ruling, many people have angrily interpreted the judge's decision as suggesting that the complainant woman had, by agreeing to oral sex, also tacitly consented to penetrative sex.
But, speaking to Cape Talk on Monday, lawyer Maushami Chetty says there has been a wide misunderstanding of the judgment and that the ruling did NOT in fact say that.
Winks agrees and adds that the legislation itself left Ngcukaitobi little room to rule in favour of the complainant.
Our rape law is outdated.Ben Winks, Independent legal counsel
For well over 20 years most Commonwealth countries have not had that defence (subjective belief) available to people accused of rapeBen Winks, Independent legal counsel
Currently, under South African law, it is a defence to a charge of rape or other sexual offence involving consent, that the defendant subjectively believed the person was consenting.
It doesn't matter how outlandish or unreasonable that belief was.Ben Winks, Independent legal counsel
If the State is unable to disprove that you subjectively believed that then you are entitled to be acquitted.Ben Winks, Independent legal counsel
It's outrageous that our law hasn't caught up with that, says Winks.
The Coko v S rape acquittal shows precisely how our current rape law protects sexually entitled men who believe rape myths.— Ben Winks (@BenWinks) October 16, 2021
The law must be changed, urgently, to abolish the notion of tacit consent, and the defence of subjective belief of consent.https://t.co/x7ckjakwcD
RELATED: Lawyer clarifies judgment in controversial EC rape 'consent' case
More from Local
Court grants bail of R500 to 13 'indigent' military vets in hostage case
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the hostage case.Read More
"It's good for us all" SA Paediatric Association supports Covid jabs for kids
Zain Johnson speaks to Prof Mignon McCulloch at the South African Paediatric Association about children and Covid-19 vaccinations.Read More
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online
Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter this field.Read More
Victims of alleged Hermanus surf coach rapist urged to come forward to open case
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Rozanne Sack and Nikita Theodosiou about the rape allegations facing a Hermanus surf school and guesthouse owner.Read More
John Maytham's investing a month's salary in crypto, but is it legit? Crypto 101
John Maytham speaks to the FCSA's Brandon Topham about the increasing number of cryptocurrency scamsRead More
Shutdown of Richards Bay terminal to exacerbate Transnet port issues - economist
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven about a fire that forced Richard's Bay port to shut down.Read More
'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'
John Maytham speaks to Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine, at the University of Cape Town.Read More
MEC Schäfer appeals to all WC residents to avoid disrupting matric exams
The Education MEC has urged politicians, community groups, and other organisations to avoid any action that would disrupt Grade 12 final exams.Read More
Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More