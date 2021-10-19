Judge 'forced' into controversial ruling due to outdated rape laws - lawyer





- Lloyiso Coko had his rape conviction overturned last week by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who believed Coko's assertions that he thought the complainant had consented to intercourse

- The 'subjective belief' defence for sexual offences puts SA law many years behind other jurisdictions

Disproportionately low convictions for rape in South Africa can be attributed to the country's 'outdated' sexual offences legislation, says a Johannesburg lawyer.

Independent legal counsel Ben Winks made the comments following a controversial ruling in the High Court in the Eastern Cape last week by Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

Ngcukaitobi overturned the rape conviction of paramedic Loyiso Coko, who had argued that he believed that the complainant had consented to intercourse:

“on the Complainant’s version, there was no manifestation of any refusal of consent between the kissing, the oral sex and the penetration. The evidence was that it was only after the penetration that the Complainant experienced pain and told the Appellant to stop as he was hurting her. The Appellant accepted this but said he would stop and then continue.”

Since the ruling, many people have angrily interpreted the judge's decision as suggesting that the complainant woman had, by agreeing to oral sex, also tacitly consented to penetrative sex.

But, speaking to Cape Talk on Monday, lawyer Maushami Chetty says there has been a wide misunderstanding of the judgment and that the ruling did NOT in fact say that.

Winks agrees and adds that the legislation itself left Ngcukaitobi little room to rule in favour of the complainant.

Our rape law is outdated. Ben Winks, Independent legal counsel

For well over 20 years most Commonwealth countries have not had that defence (subjective belief) available to people accused of rape Ben Winks, Independent legal counsel

Currently, under South African law, it is a defence to a charge of rape or other sexual offence involving consent, that the defendant subjectively believed the person was consenting.

It doesn't matter how outlandish or unreasonable that belief was. Ben Winks, Independent legal counsel

If the State is unable to disprove that you subjectively believed that then you are entitled to be acquitted. Ben Winks, Independent legal counsel

It's outrageous that our law hasn't caught up with that, says Winks.

The Coko v S rape acquittal shows precisely how our current rape law protects sexually entitled men who believe rape myths.



The law must be changed, urgently, to abolish the notion of tacit consent, and the defence of subjective belief of consent.https://t.co/x7ckjakwcD — Ben Winks (@BenWinks) October 16, 2021

