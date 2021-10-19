Court grants bail of R500 to 13 'indigent' military vets in hostage case
- 13 of the 53 arrested military veterans have been granted bail in the hostage drama case
- The court is still expected to make decision about the remaining suspects this afternoon
Some of the suspects accused of holding ministers hostage last week have been granted bail by the High Court in Pretoria sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.
So far, 13 military veterans have been granted R500 bail each. A total of 53 of them appeared in court on Tuesday for bail applications.
The 13 suspects were granted bail after the State was able to conduct background checks and verify their addresses, reports Eyewitness News journalist Masechaba Sefularo.
According to Sefularo, the defence told the court that most of the accused were indigent and could not afford bail of more than R500.
The court has adjourned for a break and is expected to continue with proceedings for the remainder of the suspects on Tuesday afternoon.
"Proceedings are expected to continue this afternoon and we will find out then what happens to the rest of the accused", Sefularo adds.
The matter has continued for 13 of the accused who have been granted R500 bail. This is because the State was able to verify their addresses and do profile checks to confirm that they have no other pending legal or criminal matters.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The State moved to have the bail set at R2,000 for each of the accused, however, this was opposed by the defence which said that the accused were unemployed and indigent and so could not afford bail of more than R500.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They've been warned that they should return to court as the matter was postponed to the 1st of February 2022Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Local
"It's good for us all" SA Paediatric Association supports Covid jabs for kids
Zain Johnson speaks to Prof Mignon McCulloch at the South African Paediatric Association about children and Covid-19 vaccinations.Read More
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online
Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter this field.Read More
Judge 'forced' into controversial ruling due to outdated rape laws - lawyer
John Maytham is joined by lawyer Ben Winks to unpack the issues around the recent judgment of AJ Ngcukaitobi in the High Court.Read More
Victims of alleged Hermanus surf coach rapist urged to come forward to open case
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Rozanne Sack and Nikita Theodosiou about the rape allegations facing a Hermanus surf school and guesthouse owner.Read More
John Maytham's investing a month's salary in crypto, but is it legit? Crypto 101
John Maytham speaks to the FCSA's Brandon Topham about the increasing number of cryptocurrency scamsRead More
Shutdown of Richards Bay terminal to exacerbate Transnet port issues - economist
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven about a fire that forced Richard's Bay port to shut down.Read More
'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'
John Maytham speaks to Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine, at the University of Cape Town.Read More
MEC Schäfer appeals to all WC residents to avoid disrupting matric exams
The Education MEC has urged politicians, community groups, and other organisations to avoid any action that would disrupt Grade 12 final exams.Read More
Sahpra rejects use of the Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joan van Dyk, senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More