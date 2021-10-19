Court grants bail of R500 to 13 'indigent' military vets in hostage case





13 of the 53 arrested military veterans have been granted bail in the hostage drama case

The court is still expected to make decision about the remaining suspects this afternoon

Accused military veterans in connection of the hostage situation with cabinet ministers at Pretoria Magistrates Court in Kgosi Mampuru II correctional services on 18 October 2021. Picture: Pool/Jacques Nelles.

Some of the suspects accused of holding ministers hostage last week have been granted bail by the High Court in Pretoria sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.

So far, 13 military veterans have been granted R500 bail each. A total of 53 of them appeared in court on Tuesday for bail applications.

The 13 suspects were granted bail after the State was able to conduct background checks and verify their addresses, reports Eyewitness News journalist Masechaba Sefularo.

According to Sefularo, the defence told the court that most of the accused were indigent and could not afford bail of more than R500.

The court has adjourned for a break and is expected to continue with proceedings for the remainder of the suspects on Tuesday afternoon.

"Proceedings are expected to continue this afternoon and we will find out then what happens to the rest of the accused", Sefularo adds.

The matter has continued for 13 of the accused who have been granted R500 bail. This is because the State was able to verify their addresses and do profile checks to confirm that they have no other pending legal or criminal matters. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The State moved to have the bail set at R2,000 for each of the accused, however, this was opposed by the defence which said that the accused were unemployed and indigent and so could not afford bail of more than R500. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They've been warned that they should return to court as the matter was postponed to the 1st of February 2022 Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News