DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp

Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters at the party's virtual rally on 22 May, 2021. Picture: DA.

Political analyst and writer Dr. Piet Croucamp says the DA is disingenuous for its narrative claiming that the ANC is the common enemy.

"We don't have a common enemy in the ANC, we have a common enemy in bad governance. And in some parts of the Western Cape, the DA makes themselves guilty of bad governance", Croucamp tells CapeTalk.

Ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November, Croucamp says citizens should vote for a political party based on its values and ideas, not because it bashes its opponents.

The academic and Vrye Weekblad columnist says citizens should reject the false dichotomy that it's the DA versus ANC.

He says the voters can cast their ballots for smaller parties and individuals whose interests align with them the most.

Croucamp has also raised questions about the DA's ability to govern well in theWestern Cape, in light of its criticism against the ruling party.

The choice Capetonians face on 1 November is straightforward: DA or ANC. After Election Day, one of these two parties will be in power in our beloved city. Let’s not play with fire: vote for the DA so we can get even more done in Cape Town!#GHLforMayor #VoteDA pic.twitter.com/EQeTx8BEgf — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) October 18, 2021

People should be voting for any party whose policies correspond with their own interests and value system. That's what a proportional representation system is all about and that's why it's a good system. It allows everybody to have some say in the process of governance, and we should be voting for smaller parties. We should not necessarily vote for the DA based on the argument that they can oppose the ANC best and that they have a common enemy with the rest of us. Dr. Piet Croucamp, Lecturer - Department of Politics at University of Johannesburg

The DA has a track record of administering a budget well. They do not have a track record of governing well, because if they had a track record of governing well Nyanga, Gugulethu and Crossroads managed well and governed well, and it is not governed well in the Western Cape. Dr. Piet Croucamp, Lecturer - Department of Politics at University of Johannesburg

I think that's where the DA is disingenuous claiming it's a big party... saying "don't vote for all these smaller parties, vote for us because we all have a common enemy". That is horribly wrong, it's undemocratic, it's contrary to the values of the Constitution. Dr. Piet Croucamp, Lecturer - Department of Politics at University of Johannesburg

All parties, except for the ANC, are smaller parties. The DA is not a big party. If you are unsure whether you will get 20% of the vote in this election, it's because you're a small party. Dr. Piet Croucamp, Lecturer - Department of Politics at University of Johannesburg