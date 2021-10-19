Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online





Triggerfish has been around for over 20 years and is an award-winning animation studio

Triggerfish Academy is offering a range of free online animation courses

Stick Man, the half-hour Christmas Special co-created by Triggerfish Animation has won Le Cristal at Annecy. Picture: Supplied

The countries animation industry has received a major boost after the establishment of a new partnership with Germany. A deal was struck between Cape Town's very own, world-renowned Triggerfish Animation Studio and the German-funded, Employment for Skills and Development in Africa Programme.

This happened at the conclusion of the Ninth Annual International Animation Festival in the Mother City. The skills and development programme of the three-year partnership is a technical assistance project of the German government. It aims to expose 10,000 school leavers to the animation industry, empower six- thousand creatives with enhanced portfolios and market exposure, as well as to create 200 more jobs.

To tell us more, Refilwe chats to Triggerfish Academy CEO, Colin Payne.

He discusses the courses on offer at Triggerfish Academy online such as an animation editing course.

That's stuff that is all freely available online that people can just access on our website. Colin Payne, CEO - Triggerfish Academy

We are also running other programmes and competitions, and other ways for people to get involved. Colin Payne, CEO - Triggerfish Academy

