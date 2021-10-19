"It's good for us all" SA Paediatric Association supports Covid jabs for kids





- From tomorrow, South Africa will start vaccinating children from 12 years and older

- For now, young people **aged between 12 and 17 years will get one dose of the Pfizer vaccine**

From tomorrow young people aged 12 to 17 years become the latest cohort to be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla made the announcement at a press briefing on Friday.

Following a recommendation from the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on vaccinations, teens will be given only the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Prof Mignon McCulloch of the South African Paediatric Association says it's something they've been advocating for for some time.

Vaccines are good. It's the only way we are going to get our society back to normality. Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

She says the move brings South Africa in line with other parts of the world.

France, Italy, and Spain have got 60% of their 12-17-year-olds vaccinated, in the US it's about 55%. Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

It's not new, experimental stuff, we're following what the rest of the world is doing. Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

McCulloch says vaccinating this age group, indirectly supports the community:

If you have a teenager in the home where there are other people with comorbidities, having that teenager vaccinated will really have a protective effect on the rest of the family and the community. Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

She adds that while teens are less prone to severe Covid-19, there have been cases where young people have become very ill and even succumbed to the virus.

We've seen cases in the UE and Europe where teenagers have died and been admitted to hospital with the Delta variant. Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson - South African Paediatric Association

The National Health Department says children age 12 and older will not need parental consent to get vaccinated.

