John Maytham shares his recent unforgettable journey to Camdeboo





Scroll through John's photos from his recent trip to the Eastern Cape in the gallery below:

To get away from it all. Don’t we all wonder at some stage what it would be like?

My friends Tanya and Geoff risked precisely this and have been living the dream ever since. Their cattle and poultry farm is located in the middle of the Camdeboo Conservancy.

It is a place where you can forget about the wider world and get lost in a working farm’s rhythms which are still dictated by the rising and the setting of the sun and the crowing of roosters.

Pardekraal was the first stop on my recent road trip through the Camdeboo and the perfect start to another unforgettable journey – I have been travelling around Southern Africa for decades and the landscapes surrounding us never cease to astound me. Pardekraal has been through a period of serious drought; the relentlessness of the seasons taking its toll on the animals and humans who try to eke out a coexistence in this stark environment awaiting the blessing of rain.

My hosts not only welcome weary travellers in their home, but share it with their beautiful Nguni chickens that wander around searching for a place to perch or settle - it might be a visitor’s lap; and, if you are lucky, a hen will lay an egg in the guest bedroom where you are staying. Geoff is a wine collector and connoisseur of note, and both he and Tanya are wonderful cooks. Tanya is also a cheesemaker and supplies, among others, Joostenberg Deli with her cheeses. The two of them can put on a feast, whether it is an omelette for brunch or a lamb potjie on the fire in the evening - their generosity could only be matched by the generosity of the Milky Way dazzling in the night sky.

Tanya runs a beautiful cottage on Airbnb on their adjacent farm, Onbedacht. Perfect for a stay away from it all. A place I hope to explore on my next visit.

Click for more about Onbedacht Farmstay

Next stop on my current trip was the Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve.

One of the rangers meets you at the gate and accompanies you to reception, where a refreshing face cloth and a welcoming drink are offered in the main area of the Camdeboo Manor House.

You immediately notice one of its and the entire reserve’s most striking features: the statue of a rhino calf foetus in the middle of the lounge. The story behind the statue is tragic and involves a rhino cow slain for her horn just before she was to give birth. Despite attempts, the baby could not be saved in time, but the owner of the reserve, Iain Buchanan, arranged for the tiny rhino to be immortalised in this haunting bronze cast.

It is a powerful reminder of the stakes involved in the conversation of these majestic animals. And conservation is at the heart of Mount Camdeboo. When Iain decided to transform his family’s land and the surrounding farms into a private game reserve, the main idea behind the project was the regeneration of the stunning environment.

Respect for nature and the past permeate all choices made around the reserve: the preservation of the elusive aardwolf is as important as the well-being of the four of the Big Five inhabiting the reserve. (It’s the buffalo that is absent, but that absence is more than made up for by the growing family of cheetah that has been rewilded in the reserve.)

Just as impressive is the accommodation available on the property: apart from luxurious rooms, manors and cottages, the reserve offers the Camdeboo Pods located on the mountaintops of the property, one overlooking the reserve’s valley and the other the famous Camdeboo plains. I stayed my first two nights on the property in the former and did not want to leave.

The pods are a fantastic feat of architectural engineering: eco-friendly, efficient and simply excellent whichever way one looks. And even though the fully equipped pod is as comfortable as the limited space could possibly allow, one does want to look at the beauty of the magnificent surroundings, especially when a rhino is grazing just outside your bathroom’s window or a lioness comes to inspect the readiness of the Kolkol hot tub next to your pod.

Another Apex Glamping marvel is being put up on the property – a geodome – something to look forward to when I return to the area. As I definitely will. There are places that are beautiful and/or majestic, and there are places that are both that, and imbued with, a generosity of spirit and an almost palpable connection with the deeply important spiritual aspects of wilderness. Mount Camdeboo is very much one of the latter.

Click here for more about Mount Cabdeboo Private Game reserve and Guest House

Graaf-Reinet

After the space and peace of the reserve, the return to Graaff-Reinet and the busyness of town life was a bit of a shock to the system. I stayed at the innovatively renovated Drodsty Hotel which offers comfort and charm, but no remote isolation.

The fact that the hotel was completely booked out for the weekend I was there, though, delighted me as a sign of a recovering tourism industry in the area that had been as hard-hit by lockdown as many others.

Click to find out more about a stay at the Drostdy Hotel in Graaf-Reinet

The Drostdy was the perfect base for explorations of the local museums and galleries – I particularly enjoyed the Robert Sobukwe exhibition at the tourism office and my first trip to the Valley of Desolation on Heritage Day, as well as an outing to Nieu-Bethesda and the soulful Dustcovers Bookshop and Helen Martin’s famous spooky Owl House, which remains a revelation even after several visits.

The culinary highlight of the trip was the six-course menu for R180 at Stirlings, chef Barbara Weitz’s latest home, recommended to me by the Daily Maverick’s Tony Jackman. What Wolfgat is to the West Coast, Stirlings at The Ibis is to the Camdeboo: a herb infusion to cleanse the palate and soul, pickled agave buds and sorrel mousse for starters, ostrich fillet served on million-years-old fossil stone from a nearby riverbed for mains, and two puddings to crown the feast, Barbara’s famous garlic ice-cream its most shiny jewel. Barbara forages most of her ingredients from the area and the flower she uses for her bread she grounds herself in a century-old local mill.

Click to find out more about The Ibis Lounge

All of the Camdeboo, while satisfying one’s need for simultaneous rest and adventure, constantly tempts with its many facets, inviting to be explored further, and I know it won’t be long before I’ll be booking the Onbedacht cottage and the Mount Camdeboo dome and ordering a fine digestif at the Drostdy after another five-star meal at Stirlings.