In the final episode of The Luxury Of Conversation, Mike Abel, Founder of M&C Saatchi Abel and The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield discuss advertising, consumerism and the meaning of luxury.

The word luxury is synonymous with expensive lifestyles and grandeur, where those who are wealthy often display their success in different ways. Whether it be exotic cars, designer clothes or fancy jewelry.

However, a luxurious life can be enjoyed with more subtlety and humility, says Abel. He goes on to say that saving and investing is more important than flaunting your wealth.

Whilst there are a lot of overt ways of displaying success and enjoying the spoils of success. There are also those more quiet, restrained ways of enjoying the [better] things in life without flashing it or lauding it. Mike Abel, Founder and Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel

I think part of that overt need of consumerism or for demonstration of wealth is that people forget one simple thing and that is that you make your money by what you save [and invest], not by what you earn. Mike Abel, Founder and Chief Executive Partner - M&C Saatchi Abel

Although Abel admits to driving an expensive car and splurging on rare works of art, his idea of luxury leans more towards experience than material possession. He loves traveling with his family while also investing in their home so they can live comfortably between adventures.

This article first appeared on 702 : Mike Abel on why luxury isn’t all about showing off