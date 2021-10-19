Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning





Clinical psychologist Kali Naidoo explains dyslexia

It occurs in children with normal vision and intelligence but involves difficulty breaking down speech sounds and mapping those to words and meaning

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and in our Family Matters segment today Pippa Hudson focuses on what this learning disorder involves and what kind of challenges it poses, both at school and later in life. Famous dyslexics include Albert Einstein, Richard Branson, Tom Cruise, John Lennon, Stephen Spielberg, Jamie Oliver, Whoopi Goldberg, John F Kennedy.

Joining Pippa on the line from Johannesburg is Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist who works at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E, which is the educational resource centre of the Bellavista Remedial School.

Naidoo explains dyslexia.

It's not about mixing up letters. It is about children struggling with the sound system of a language, breaking the sound system up, and mapping that onto letters. Kalie Naidoo, Clinical Psychologist - Bellavista Remedial School

It is termed in everyday language as 'letter-sound correspondence' she says.

It is the beginning of knowing your alphabet, it is the beginning of sonics, and then applying that ability to break words into smaller sounds, blend them back together. That is what reading entails. Kalie Naidoo, Clinical Psychologist - Bellavista Remedial School

Spelling is the reverse. We call that encoding, where you have to think about a word and sound and how that maps onto letters - whereas with reading it is how the letters map onto the sounds of the words. Kalie Naidoo, Clinical Psychologist - Bellavista Remedial School

This is an activity that happens within milliseconds in the brain. Kalie Naidoo, Clinical Psychologist - Bellavista Remedial School

She explains that reading maps onto other already existing functions in the brain that have through evolution come to include reading.

We need to be able to make those connections unconsciously when reading, says Naidoo, to be able to see, to break down, to put together the sounds, the words, the meaning.