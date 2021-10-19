Streaming issues? Report here
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bosasa
Angelo Agrizzi
Inside The Belly Of The Beast
Surviving the Beast

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.
FILE: Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 27 June 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a popular book on the Business Book feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa CEO and author of 'Surviving the Beast - The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me'.

'Surviving the Beast' is his latest corruption exposé which follows 'Inside The Belly Of The Beast - The Real Bosasa Story'.

Excerpt of description on Barnes & Noble:

This sequel to the chart-topping 'Inside the Belly of the Beast - The Real Bosasa Story' exposes the involvement of the highest echelons of power in dirty tricks, corruption, boardroom assassinations, lies, deceit and cover-ups; murders and the swapping of cadavers. It is also a compelling memoir of one man's victory over death.

Substantiated by irrefutable proof, medical records and key witness statements, the book uncovers what really happens to those who expose the powerful and the corrupted. In bone-chilling detail, 'Surviving the Beast' ultimately explores the failings of state capture and why so many big fish still swim free.

RELATED: How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State

RELATED: Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people

Whitfield asks Agrizzi about his legal status after the postponement of court cases and delays due to his health.

To be quite frank with you, I don't think anybody really knows what they're doing!... We've given them so much work to do that it's taken them quite some time.

Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa COO

In terms of my own status... I've been not well. They tried to poison me, they tried to kill me, they tried to silence me. I've even been offered R50 million to keep quiet and just to go away!

Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa COO

Agrizzi says while he has his own suspicions about who "they" are, if he knew for sure he wouldn't be sitting at home unable to do anything about his situation.

There are a lot of people who aren't happy with the testimony I gave. Obviously I cannot name people. I have my suspicions but I keep that to myself.

Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa COO

Agrizzi clarifies that when he talks about the 'failings' of state capture he is not alluding to any failings of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

When I talk about the ugly truths about state capture and how they tried to kill me I'm not talking about the entity of state capture or the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, I'm talking about the failings that we've seen with state capture in South Africa...

Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa COO

... and how they've damaged not only myself, but actually damaged the country as well. So I talk about state capture as people trying to capture the state - let's call them the state capturers.

Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa COO

It's not about the Commission at all. The Commission I hold in the utmost highest respect and regard.

Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa COO

Does he hold out hope that the work of the Commission will make it easier for perpetrators of state capture to be prosecuted?

Agrizzi's answer is a resounding 'yes'.

We've seen phenomenal work being done by the investigators and by the legal teams at the State Capture Commission... I honestly believe there will be a major difference made, that is if our government and the people in power don't try and put a stop to it.

Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa COO

I think that there are still numerous positions that are still compromised in more ways than one.

Angelo Agrizzi, Former Bosasa COO

Listen to the interview with Agrizzi on The Money Show:




Share this:
