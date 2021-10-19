Are children at risk of developing myocarditis after receiving the Covid jab?
- Children aged 12 and older will be eligible for a Covid vaccine from 20 October
- They'll only receive one shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine
- There are concerns that a child is at risk of developing myocarditis after receiving the second jab
- Myocarditis is the the inflammation of the heart muscle
As of Wednesday 20 October, Covid-19 vaccinations will open to children 12 years and older.
The health department says there are six million children who are eligible to receive the jab.
Children will only receive one of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, due to concerns that the children may be at risk of developing myocarditis after receiving the second dose.
Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle.
Professor Mignon McCulloch, a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) consultant and nephrologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital says a child is at greater risk of developing myocarditis from Covid infection, than from the vaccine itself.
The vaccine chance is 20 per million. Where as if you get Covid infection, the myocarditis rate is 450 per million.Professor Mignon McCulloch - Pediatric ICU consultant and nephrologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
RELATED: "It's good for us all" SA Paediatric Association supports Covid jabs for kids
The vaccine related one seems to be short lived, and on the whole resolves with paracetamol or an anti inflammatory such as ibuprofen.Professor Mignon McCulloch - Pediatric ICU consultant and nephrologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
Minister of Health has announced that govt is ready to vaccinate children from 12 yrs to 17 yrs. The vaccination fir this cohort will be opened on 20 October. The vaccine MAC recommended that children should be give 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine #VaccineRollOutSA— Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 15, 2021
The actual Covid infection myocarditis can end up causing you to be severely ill. You end up in ICU and can be very ill. The numbers are much higher with the virus than with the vaccine.Professor Mignon McCulloch - Pediatric ICU consultant and nephrologist at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital
