John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship

The Stormers managed a win and draw on their travels to Europe

Stormers captain Salaam Moerat has earned a call up to the Springbok squad

The Stormers next game is a home fixture at the Cape Town stadium on 27 November

Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN

After four games in the inaugural United Rugby Championship, the Stormers have fared better than the other South African teams in the competition.

The Sharks, Lions and Bulls all one one game each, while the Cape side managed a win and a draw in their four games.

Given the exodus of all the top Springbok players to Europe, the South African teams have been fielding many players not known to the average rugby supporter.

Stormers coach John Dobson says several of their players had not even travelled abroad before this tournament.

We had five new passport applications. Before we could get the visas, the Schengen and UK, five guys had to get passports. John Dobson - Stormers coach

We didn't have any internationals. It was all new to us. I'm quite optimistic that we're going to make a good charge in this tournament. John Dobson - Stormers coach

Another positive for the Stormers is a first Springbok call up for their captain Salmaan Moerat.

He was included in a squad of 32 players named by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber for the tour to the United Kingdom in November.

Moerat is the only newcomer in Nienaber’s squad that featured in the recent Lions Series and Rugby Championship.

I'm thrilled for Salmaan. I think it's a remarkable story. We were talking three or four months ago whether he would play again. John Dobson - Stormers coach

To have neck surgery for a tight forward is a big one. To come back and play every minute of every game we played and to make the Springbok team is remarkable. John Dobson - Stormers coach

The Stormers next game will be their first home fixture at the Cape Town stadium on 27 November against Zebre in front of 2 000 spectators.

