John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
Wildlife conservationist to swim in shark infested waters around Dyer Island John Maytham speaks to wildlife conservationist De Wet du Toit. 19 October 2021 8:27 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
View all Local
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 19 October 2021 7:54 PM
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parti... 19 October 2021 12:26 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
View all Politics
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened. 19 October 2021 6:46 PM
John Maytham's investing a month's salary in crypto, but is it legit? Crypto 101 John Maytham speaks to the FCSA's Brandon Topham about the increasing number of cryptocurrency scams 19 October 2021 10:24 AM
Shutdown of Richards Bay terminal to exacerbate Transnet port issues - economist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven about a fire that forced Richard's Ba... 19 October 2021 8:52 AM
View all Business
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition. 19 October 2021 3:35 PM
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter th... 19 October 2021 12:39 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Chef banged up in Dubai for 19 months over misunderstood text message Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 19 October 2021 9:24 AM
'He refused to accept that race would limit his dreams' Obama tribute to Powell Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines across the globe. 19 October 2021 8:50 AM
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week. 18 October 2021 12:48 PM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship

19 October 2021 7:18 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Stormers
DHL Stormers
Salmaan Moerat
John Dobson
United Rugby Championship

John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson.
  • The Stormers are the highest placed South African team on the United Rugby Championship standings after four games
  • The Stormers managed a win and draw on their travels to Europe
  • Stormers captain Salaam Moerat has earned a call up to the Springbok squad
  • The Stormers next game is a home fixture at the Cape Town stadium on 27 November
John Dobson at Stormers training ahead of the Super Rugby opener against the Hurricanes at Newlands scheduled for 1 February 2020. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN

After four games in the inaugural United Rugby Championship, the Stormers have fared better than the other South African teams in the competition.

The Sharks, Lions and Bulls all one one game each, while the Cape side managed a win and a draw in their four games.

Given the exodus of all the top Springbok players to Europe, the South African teams have been fielding many players not known to the average rugby supporter.

Stormers coach John Dobson says several of their players had not even travelled abroad before this tournament.

We had five new passport applications. Before we could get the visas, the Schengen and UK, five guys had to get passports.

John Dobson - Stormers coach

We didn't have any internationals. It was all new to us. I'm quite optimistic that we're going to make a good charge in this tournament.

John Dobson - Stormers coach

Another positive for the Stormers is a first Springbok call up for their captain Salmaan Moerat.

He was included in a squad of 32 players named by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber for the tour to the United Kingdom in November.

Moerat is the only newcomer in Nienaber’s squad that featured in the recent Lions Series and Rugby Championship.

I'm thrilled for Salmaan. I think it's a remarkable story. We were talking three or four months ago whether he would play again.

John Dobson - Stormers coach

To have neck surgery for a tight forward is a big one. To come back and play every minute of every game we played and to make the Springbok team is remarkable.

John Dobson - Stormers coach

The Stormers next game will be their first home fixture at the Cape Town stadium on 27 November against Zebre in front of 2 000 spectators.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




19 October 2021 7:18 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Stormers
DHL Stormers
Salmaan Moerat
John Dobson
United Rugby Championship

More from Sport

2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!'

15 October 2021 9:57 AM

Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators

11 October 2021 7:13 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations

10 October 2021 1:02 PM

Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name

30 September 2021 3:26 PM

Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa...

29 September 2021 1:26 PM

Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds

29 September 2021 12:24 PM

Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career

24 September 2021 12:32 PM

Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies

16 September 2021 11:42 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums

14 September 2021 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

Local Politics

FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon

Business Local Lifestyle

Wildlife conservationist to swim in shark infested waters around Dyer Island

Local

EWN Highlights

DA: Millions wasted in asbestos saga could've been saved if action was taken

19 October 2021 8:40 PM

Russia proposes non-working week to fight COVID surge

19 October 2021 8:36 PM

Kidnappers in Haiti demand $17m for hostages

19 October 2021 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA