Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E)





Independent candidate Verline Leo is campaigning for councillorship of ward 60 under the umbrella of Mmusi Maimane’s One Movement for Cape Town

Leo says some parts of her ward are looking good, but other parts have serious problems and lack medical facilities

Independent ward 60 candidate Verline Leo is ready to tackle service delivery head-on in her area under the One Movement Cape Town Party banner.

Ward 60 includes:

Athlone (West of the railway line, South of Klipfontein Road, East of Kromboom Parkway and North of Mosman Road)

Crawford (West of Jan Smuts Road, South of Kromboom Parkway and East of the railway line. North of Kendal Road)

Lansdowne (Mowbray, Rondebosch East, Sybrand Park)

The current councillor is the Democratic Alliance’s Mark Kleinschmidt.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Leo ahead of the local government elections (scroll up to listen).

One Movement for Cape Town is not a political party. It’s a community forum. The journey that lies ahead is certainly not that of politics. It’s one of changing lives… It is time for change… People are tired of all the talk… Verline Leo, independent candidate - ward 60

One Movement for Cape Town is under the umbrella of One SA, currently driven by Mmusi Maimane… Verline Leo, independent candidate - ward 60

…There’s not enough progress, and not fast enough… Leadership is lacking… When it goes to the municipal offices… you want to know something is going to be done… We’ve got drug use… Structures put up by the government, but no ventilation… Toilets that can’t be used… No medical facility… The Lansdowne area needs a day hospital… Verline Leo, independent candidate - ward 60

I think about the challenges I have… how do our kids deal with them? … We need support; we need one another… Verline Leo, independent candidate - ward 60