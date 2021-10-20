'CT water pollution worsening, upgrades to expand sewage capacity long overdue'
- Milnerton enviro activist Caroline Marx says water pollution issues are gradually worsening in Cape Town
- Marx argues that failing infrastructure is contributing to the problem
- Good Party mayoral candidate Brett Herron says the upgrades are long overdue to expand sewage capacity in the metro
Environmental activist Caroline Marx says the City of Cape Town has failed to attend to its ageing sewage infrastructure which has led to repeated spills across the metro.
Cape Town's three large vleis, Zandvlei, Zeekoevlei, and Rietvlei, remain closed for recreational use because of high E. coli levels.
Marx says pollution in the Milnerton lagoon and Diep River area has been steadily worsening over the past five years.
She says the infrastructure at wastewater plants isn't up to scratch and "the pipes at the pump stations don't appear to be coping".
Marx, who's the environmental head of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association (MCRA) and the coordinator of the Rethink The Stink Facebook group, says the City has still not resolved water and sanitation in various Cape Town communities "despite years of engagement".
We're seeing that all three of the recreational vleis in Cape Town - Zeekoevlei, Zandvlei and Rietvlei - are also closed because of sewage spill incidents. That's a real indication of how severe the problem has become.Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA
The Diep River and Milnerton lagoon area involves the whole of the West Coast, Milnerton, Table View, and Joe Slovo - they're all struggling with the infrastructure that is not coping.Caroline Marx, Head of Environmental portfolio - MCRA
Good Party mayoral candidate Brett Herron says the upgrades at wastewater treatment plants are long overdue.
He says the pipes in the City's stormwater drainage system need to be assessed and maintained.
Herron, the City's former mayco member for urban development, says there have also been sewage leaks reported in new housing developments such as Forest Village in Eersteriver.
"The construction of that project isn't even complete yet, and there is sewage leaking out the manholes", he tells CapeTalk.
Herron says upgrades to the Zandvliet Wastewater Treatment Works, Macassar Wastewater Treatment Works, Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works, are urgently needed.
He adds that investment is needed in diversion and filtration programmes to combat contamination of water systems.
What concerns me is also the lack of sewer capacity even in brand new developments... and also whether the right bulk infrastructure is on the ground already.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
The impact for residents is appalling... It's unacceptable. But also there's a greater impact on the future of our city and its development and growth.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
The bigger picture is the completion of the wastewater treatment work upgrades that have been on the cards for a long time... I don't fully understand the reason why the completion of the upgrades hasn't happened.Brett Herron, Secretary-general - Good Party
Source : https://www.facebook.com/milnertoncentral/photos/2727608387500456
