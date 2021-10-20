The world is running out of everything





Consumers and businesses in every country in the world are running out of everything from toilet paper to gas.

It’s not only Covid-19 wreaking havoc with global supply chains, upended by a near-perfect storm of events.

From a dearth of coal in China to a lack of toys in the US to computer chips in India – the situation is dire.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 2:11).

© Lukas Gojda/123rf.com

We’ve had some fuel and selective food problems here. Some of them pandemic-related, some of them due to truck driver shortages, and some of them Brexit-related… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

China, Japan, and South Korea – all of them reporting disruption to computer chip production which, of course, is likely to affect us all… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent