The world is running out of everything

Consumers and businesses in every country in the world are running out of everything from toilet paper to gas.

It’s not only Covid-19 wreaking havoc with global supply chains, upended by a near-perfect storm of events.

From a dearth of coal in China to a lack of toys in the US to computer chips in India – the situation is dire.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 2:11).

We’ve had some fuel and selective food problems here. Some of them pandemic-related, some of them due to truck driver shortages, and some of them Brexit-related… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

China, Japan, and South Korea – all of them reporting disruption to computer chip production which, of course, is likely to affect us all… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

China is short of paper and coal. Europe is short of gas and electricity… In the USA, problems with toys, toilet paper, and bottled water… In India, cars and electricity are in short supply. In Lebanon, water and medicine. In Brazil… they have water difficulties and a coffee shortage… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent