Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!'





Airplanes store human waste in tanks which sometimes leak.

A UK man outside in his garden had a “horrible, horrible experience” after waste from a passing plane covered him in human excrement.

Image by Here and now, unfortunately, ends my journey on Pixabay from Pixabay.

The ward councillor… described this horrific incident… his whole garden… and himself was covered in pooh… It’s under investigation… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Temperatures in July were unseasonably warm… so, the pooh goes from its blue ice form… into something squishy which lands on your head… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire