Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!'
Airplanes store human waste in tanks which sometimes leak.
A UK man outside in his garden had a “horrible, horrible experience” after waste from a passing plane covered him in human excrement.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:53).
The ward councillor… described this horrific incident… his whole garden… and himself was covered in pooh… It’s under investigation…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Temperatures in July were unseasonably warm… so, the pooh goes from its blue ice form… into something squishy which lands on your head…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/poop-shit-fun-figure-laugh-heap-4108423/
