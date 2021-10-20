New WC police ombudsman says his office has the teeth to take legal action





A new police ombudsman has been ppointed in the Western Cape

Retired Major General Oswald Reddy was officially sworn in last week

Reddy says he's confident that his office has sufficient legal powers

FILE: Major General Oswald Reddy. Picture: SAPS.

Oswald Reddy has been appointed as the new Western Cape Police Ombudsman.

Reddy's job is to provide important oversight over the South African Police Service (SAPS) on behalf of communities in the province.

The office of the Western Cape Police Ombudsman was established to investigate complaints regarding police inefficiencies following the Khayelitsha Commission of Inquiry recommendations.

Although the oversight body is not a Chapter 9 institution, Reddy says he's confident that his office has sufficient teeth to deal with policing issues.

The ombud says he's willing to take matters to court, should the need arise.

The office is a member of the International Ombudsman Institute and the African Ombudsman body, so it has sufficient legislative power where I am able to summon individuals to appear, and use documents etc. Oswald Reddy, Western Cape Police Ombudsman

Although we would try to avoid the legislative route in order to prove the power that we have... at the end of the day, the courts are there and failure to comply can result in legislative action. Oswald Reddy, Western Cape Police Ombudsman

Reddy says his office will investigate police inefficiency and work to restore the breakdown in communication between police and local communities.

He says police officers need to serve people with respect and dignity, with consequences in place when they fail to do so.

Reddy has worked in SAPS for over 39 years and served in numerous capacities, and served as a Major General for 19 years.

According to Reddy, community policing forums (CPFs) have an important role to play in bridging the divide bwteen communities and SAPS.

We need to have the communities out there trusting the security agencies and law enforcement agencies. Oswald Reddy, Western Cape Police Ombudsman

The key or core mandate of the office relates to an improvement in service delivery but also assists in improving and fostering better relationships between the SAPS, the metro police, and the local communities that they serve. Oswald Reddy, Western Cape Police Ombudsman