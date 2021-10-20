Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Covid-19 pandemic exposes pharmaceutical companies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
An ANC Candidate standing on DA Majority ground
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fiona Abrahams - Councillor and caucus spokesperson at ANC - Cape Town
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA's Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Today at 17:35
Jeffery Archer introduces his new book 'Over My Dead Body'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
All that glitters...putting fake diamonds under the microscope #ConsumerTalk Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 20 October 2021 3:40 PM
My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 October 2021 3:11 PM
'Extradition application could be on the cards for 8 suspected online scammers' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the eight online scammers expected in court. 20 October 2021 1:52 PM
View all Local
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E) Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town. 20 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Politics
Largest price hikes in history may see petrol top R20/litre by year-end Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 20 October 2021 2:09 PM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
View all Business
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition. 19 October 2021 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 October 2021 11:04 AM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there's a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report

Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.

  • Disgraced former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize wants the SIU report into the Digital Vibes saga to be set aside

  • Mkhize says he was ambushed during questioning, and the SIU failed to address his version of events and withheld evidence he provided to it

FILE: Embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Axed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is challenging the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s report which led to his axing last month.

Mkhize wants the High Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multi-million-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

He also wants it declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

Digital Vibes is a front company that was used by close associates of the minister to score massive communications contracts from his department.

Mkhize maintains that the SIU would have reached a different conclusion regarding his alleged role in the saga if it took his submissions and evidence into account.

In his court papers, Mkhize insisted that he’d had no direct or indirect benefit from anyone linked to Digital Vibes.

He said that he only became aware of the contract two months after the fact, something Mkhize accused the SIU of ignoring.

Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala (scroll up to listen).

At this stage, it’s purely an investigation…

Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

If there are allegations that someone has not done his job… then definitely he must be held to account…

Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

The only way to allow the process to go through is to go through the NPA… It is only a court in which you would have an opportunity to bring evidence…

Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst



