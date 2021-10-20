Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report





Disgraced former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize wants the SIU report into the Digital Vibes saga to be set aside

Mkhize says he was ambushed during questioning, and the SIU failed to address his version of events and withheld evidence he provided to it

FILE: Embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Axed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is challenging the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s report which led to his axing last month.

Mkhize wants the High Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multi-million-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

He also wants it declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

Digital Vibes is a front company that was used by close associates of the minister to score massive communications contracts from his department.

Mkhize maintains that the SIU would have reached a different conclusion regarding his alleged role in the saga if it took his submissions and evidence into account.

In his court papers, Mkhize insisted that he’d had no direct or indirect benefit from anyone linked to Digital Vibes.

He said that he only became aware of the contract two months after the fact, something Mkhize accused the SIU of ignoring.

Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala (scroll up to listen).

At this stage, it’s purely an investigation… Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

If there are allegations that someone has not done his job… then definitely he must be held to account… Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst