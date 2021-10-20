IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media
- The portal allows you to log complaints of misinformation on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok
The IEC and Media Monitoring Africa have released a statement about a portal created where you can log a complaint of fake news or disinformation.
Click to find the complaint website called 'Real 411 - Fight Disinformation Here
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) have announced that they’ve reached an agreement with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to fight disinformation or fake news during the local government elections (LGE) and beyond.
In their statement, they write: The digital platform is intended for complaints related only to social media and is not intended to replace existing channels and processes for investigating alleged breaches of the Code of Conduct.
Part of the significance of this is the fact that this is the first time for South Africa and indeed for the African continent that you have got agreement and support by your big social media networks to actively come together and work so that we can act against disinformation.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
It is an incredible achievement for the IEC.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
How does it work?
If any member of the public sees something you think is dodgy, you can report it to the site. It gets reviewed by experts and a decision is made to remove it or not.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
If it is found to be so egregious they can refer it to the Electoral Court.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
REPORT COMPLAINTS OF DISINFORMATION FOR THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS HERE
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159056244_disinformations-written-on-red-key-of-metallic-keyboard-finger-pressing-key-.html
