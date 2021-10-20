'Extradition application could be on the cards for 8 suspected online scammers'





8 foreign nationals arrested for alleged online dating scams are due in court on Wednesday

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt says a bail application is expected to be heard later this afternoon

An extradition application is also a possibility

A group of alleged online dating fraudsters are expected in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The eight suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning and have been charged with a range of crimes including conspiracy to commit wire or mail fraud as well as money laundering.

The Hawks, the FBI, and Interpol arrested them in connection with "romance scams" in which scores of women have been defrauded around the world.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt says bail application has been pushed to 2pm on Wednesday afternoon to allow the defense attorneys time to consult with the suspects in the matter.

According to Brandt, the suspects, who are implicated in international-wide scale financial fraud, could also be facing extradition.

The magistrate indicated that the defence lawyers still needed to consult with the suspects in the matter. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They will now be in court come 2pm this afternoon. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News