'Extradition application could be on the cards for 8 suspected online scammers'
- 8 foreign nationals arrested for alleged online dating scams are due in court on Wednesday
- Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt says a bail application is expected to be heard later this afternoon
- An extradition application is also a possibility
A group of alleged online dating fraudsters are expected in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The eight suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning and have been charged with a range of crimes including conspiracy to commit wire or mail fraud as well as money laundering.
The Hawks, the FBI, and Interpol arrested them in connection with "romance scams" in which scores of women have been defrauded around the world.
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt says bail application has been pushed to 2pm on Wednesday afternoon to allow the defense attorneys time to consult with the suspects in the matter.
According to Brandt, the suspects, who are implicated in international-wide scale financial fraud, could also be facing extradition.
The magistrate indicated that the defence lawyers still needed to consult with the suspects in the matter.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They will now be in court come 2pm this afternoon.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We'll get more details with regards to the case against them... I understand that the matter at 2pm will be for a bail application but a possible extradition application might be also on the cards as the investigation was initiated by the US Secret Service in collaboration with the FBI.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : SAPS.
