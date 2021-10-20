My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener





I am 12 years old. It is a really risky thing… having this vaccine in their body. We don’t even know what’s in the vaccine. Some kids don’t have a strong immune system. Listener

I’m a 17-year-old student. My friends and I are all excited. We really, really want to be registered for our vaccine. Walking around whilst vaccinated does save lives. Listener

Both my kids – aged 14 and 17 – are not hesitant to get the vaccine. They understand the importance of it. Both their grandparents and their dad had quite severe infections. They’ve seen the impact the disease can have. Listener

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible to receive vaccination against Covid-19, with or without parental consent.

They will get one Pfizer jab, instead of two.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been approved for use among teens.

Young people need to take their South African ID cards, birth certificates, foreign passports, or any verifiable asylum proof of identity with them to the vaccine sites to register for the vaccine.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).

I’m spoken to some who are for it, and some who are against it… Those who are scared… it’s based on misinformation… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

There are children who are eager to get vaccinated. Some of them already queuing… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

The parents I spoke to said it’s up to their children… Some want to travel abroad… so they will get them vaccinated… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News