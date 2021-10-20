Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Covid-19 pandemic exposes pharmaceutical companies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
An ANC Candidate standing on DA Majority ground
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fiona Abrahams - Councillor and caucus spokesperson at ANC - Cape Town
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Today at 17:35
Jeffery Archer introduces his new book 'Over My Dead Body'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
All that glitters...putting fake diamonds under the microscope #ConsumerTalk Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 20 October 2021 3:40 PM
My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 October 2021 3:11 PM
'Extradition application could be on the cards for 8 suspected online scammers' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the eight online scammers expected in court. 20 October 2021 1:52 PM
View all Local
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E) Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town. 20 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Politics
Largest price hikes in history may see petrol top R20/litre by year-end Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 20 October 2021 2:09 PM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
View all Business
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition. 19 October 2021 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 October 2021 11:04 AM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener

20 October 2021 3:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Mia Lindeque
The Midday Report
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
covid-19 vaccinations

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

I am 12 years old. It is a really risky thing… having this vaccine in their body. We don’t even know what’s in the vaccine. Some kids don’t have a strong immune system.

Listener

I’m a 17-year-old student. My friends and I are all excited. We really, really want to be registered for our vaccine. Walking around whilst vaccinated does save lives.

Listener

Both my kids – aged 14 and 17 – are not hesitant to get the vaccine. They understand the importance of it. Both their grandparents and their dad had quite severe infections. They’ve seen the impact the disease can have.

Listener
Image: © milkos/123rf.com

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible to receive vaccination against Covid-19, with or without parental consent.

They will get one Pfizer jab, instead of two.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been approved for use among teens.

Young people need to take their South African ID cards, birth certificates, foreign passports, or any verifiable asylum proof of identity with them to the vaccine sites to register for the vaccine.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).

I’m spoken to some who are for it, and some who are against it… Those who are scared… it’s based on misinformation…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

There are children who are eager to get vaccinated. Some of them already queuing…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

The parents I spoke to said it’s up to their children… Some want to travel abroad… so they will get them vaccinated…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

They are expecting an influx from about 2:00 PM…




20 October 2021 3:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Mia Lindeque
The Midday Report
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
covid-19 vaccinations

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination

14 October 2021 12:43 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'

13 October 2021 11:37 AM

John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout

12 October 2021 4:23 PM

John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice…

12 October 2021 2:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'

5 October 2021 4:41 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?

4 October 2021 4:17 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa launches 'Vooma Vaccination Weekends' campaign

1 October 2021 12:25 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)

30 September 2021 1:41 PM

Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African scientists school UK about the pandemic in South Africa

28 September 2021 1:19 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the SA Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

27 September 2021 5:18 PM

Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike

Local Business Lifestyle

New WC police ombudsman says his office has the teeth to take legal action

Local

Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!'

World

EWN Highlights

Electoral Court agrees to virtually hear case between ActionSA & IEC

20 October 2021 3:00 PM

Cele: SAPS task team working on 6 political murder cases in KZN

20 October 2021 2:50 PM

Natural gas prospectors strike it lucky with massive Free State helium find

20 October 2021 1:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA