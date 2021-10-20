All that glitters...putting fake diamonds under the microscope #ConsumerTalk





- With an influx of lab grown, synthetic diamonds flooding the market, how do you tell what's real and what's fake?

They say that all that glitters is not gold and nor, it seems is it diamond.

On this week's Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explore the influx of lab-grown synthetic diamonds flooding the market.

Diamonds are one of the most expensive stones in the world, so it's no surprise there's a market for similar-looking gems says Knowler.

The trouble, she says, is that many synthetic stones are being passed off as the real thing, and many people are being conned.

Accredited Senior Gemologist Jeremy Rothon of The Gem Lab says it's only recently that synthetic diamonds have become commercially available and become very popular.

The prices differ to natural diamonds and vary quite considerably between suppliers, but they can be half the price or even less. Jeremy Rothon, Accredited senior gemologist - The Gem Lab

Moissanite stones are one of the most popular alternatives to genuine diamonds, named after Henri Moissan.

They make a very good substitute to diamonds and don’t cost as much says Rothon.

So how easy is it for people to deliberately or unwittingly pass an “inferior” stone off as a natural diamond?

Unfortunately, syn diamonds are often sold as natural diamonds. It takes a qualified gemologist with sophisticated equipment to distinguish between the two. Jeremy Rothon, Accredited senior gemologist - The Gem Lab

Rothon recommends using a gem testing lab before purchasing any gemstone.

Get your jewelry valued but a qualified gemologist and get the right advice if you are wanting to sell. Make sure your gemstones are certified by an independent, reputable lab. There are far too many fraudulent certificates around. Jeremy Rothon, Accredited senior gemologist - The Gem Lab

