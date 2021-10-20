Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation
- 54-year-old Warren Higgs from Windsor in the UK suffers from suffers from polycystic kidney disease
- During a life-saving two-hour operation doctors removed what they say are the heaviest kidneys on record
A British man has spoken of his desire to return to a normal life after the removal of his grossly enlarged kidneys.
Warren Higgs, a former triathlete, was facing certain death unless doctors removed the organs which weighed 35 kilograms.
Speaking to the BBC, ahead of the op Warren Higgs said his kidneys were 'crushing his lungs, making it hard to breathe.
It's crushing my stomach so I can't eat a solid meal, he said prior to undergoing the surgery.
Tonight on ITV news. PKD patient, Warren Higgs, discusses his heartbreaking journey from former accountant and triathlete to preparing for the removal of the grossly enlarged kidneys that are in danger of killing him. Watch at 6 and 10pm.@itvnews pic.twitter.com/9FcxnKqGS1— PKD Charity UK (@PKDCharity) June 25, 2021
Higgs, 54, suffers from suffers from polycystic kidney disease, a rare genetic condition that causes cysts to grow in the kidneys. There is currently no cure for the condition.
Doctors at Churchill Hospital in Oxford who performed the two-hour life saving surgery say Higg's kidneys were the heaviest on record.
Since going under the knife in July the former accountant has been on daily dialysis and says he hopes to join the register for a kidney transplant in 2022.
