High Court overturns 'unfair' ruling impacting survivors of historic sex abuse
- Claudine Shiels and her sister brought their case 45 years after the reported abuse happened in the seventies.
- (This article and audio contain sensitive content that may be triggering to some readers)
RELATED: 46 years since I was sexually abused and I'm expected to remember specific dates
There's been a significant development in the case of two women seeking justice for sexual abuse they say they suffered at the hands of two family friends over 45 years ago.
Claudine Shiels and her sister brought their case several decades after the reported abuse happened in the seventies.
In December 2019, the defence argued that the charge sheet should not be read in conjunction with sections from the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, 2007.
They said this Act should not be applied retrospectively.Claudine Shiels, Abuse survivor
The magistrate at Wynberg Court upheld the defence's argument, however, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) send the ruling to the High Court.
It would have had serious implications for our case. We may as well have packed up and gone home.Claudine Shiels
These sections in the Amendment Act afford protection to victims in historic cases from negative inferences relating to the length of time that it's taken to report.Claudine Shiels, Abuse survivor
This week the High Court has overturned the magistrate's ruling.
This means that historic cases can be tried with laws that are fairer.Claudine Shiels, Abuse survivor
Shiels says the ruling means victims of historic sexual abuse will not be able to be penalized for not reporting earlier.
Sometimes it takes decades to find the courage to speak out.Claudine Shiels, Abuse survivor
RELATED: 'Abuse silences you' - Sharing the story of SA's oldest sexual abuse case
Last year Claudine shared her story with a live studio audience on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, after publishing a memoir Walking Through Front Doors - Seeking Justice for a Stolen Childhood.
RELATED: Judge 'forced' into controversial ruling due to outdated rape laws - lawyer
RELATED:Spotlight on Rape: A new doccie tells the story of Alison Botha's vicious rape
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45327322_the-gavel-of-a-judge-in-court.html
More from Local
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'
Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB.Read More
Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord
A real estate agency in Cape Town is doing damage control after one of its agents rejected a potential tenant because of his race.Read More
Home Affairs extends opening hours in run-up to elections
John Maytham speaks to Yusuf Simon at Home Affairs about the department's longer opening hours in the run-up to the elections.Read More
Vet fears Avian flu outbreak could wipe out entire species of endangered seabird
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sanccob veterinarian Dr. David Roberts about the spread of the avian flu outbreak to seabirds.Read More
All that glitters...putting fake diamonds under the microscope #ConsumerTalk
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'Extradition application could be on the cards for 8 suspected online scammers'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the eight online scammers expected in court.Read More