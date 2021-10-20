Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022' Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB. 20 October 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E) Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town. 20 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions Bruce Whitfield talks to new(-ish) Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone about the retailer's half-year results and future plans. 20 October 2021 6:57 PM
Largest price hikes in history may see petrol top R20/litre by year-end Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 20 October 2021 2:09 PM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
View all Business
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 October 2021 11:04 AM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.
© shutterhero/123rf.com

For the last few weeks consumer journo Wendy Knowler has been investigating the treatment of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client who took a payment holiday when Covid-19 hit.

"She then got well and royally screwed over" summarises Bruce Whitfield as he introduces Part Three of the story on The Money Show.

RELATED: 'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

The client, Indira, extended her initial application for a three-month payment holiday to six months.

She then discovered that the deal had extended her payment term not by six months, not even by 12, but by a full 20 months.

"She’ll end up paying R325 600 for that R120 000, or R61 600 more than she would have" Knowler reported.

She grabbed that [payment holiday] life buoy - it was for three months. You had to respond to an sms and then an agent called you and there was a brief 'highlighting' of how it was going to work. You were supposed to receive an email afterwards which Indira didn't get.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

After three months she extended that holiday... which is a misnomer if you ask me... It has a big sting in the tail.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

When Indira told the service provider the terms had not been properly explained to her on the phone she battled to get hold of the voice recording.

RELATED: SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays

She also did not receive the required follow-up email as there had been a mix-up with her address.

Eventually, this time a week ago, she listened to that two-minute conversation... (Knowler rattles off the information at the fast pace used to give it)

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

We agreed last week that this didn't really enough constitute enough disclosure for Indira to make an informed choice.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler goes through the response since received in which Sanlam apologises and concedes that the service Indira experienced and the process which followed it, were "unacceptable".

"With this in mind we have tried to start a discussion with Indira to propose a way forward which we believe to be in her best interests."

Sanlam has finally accepted responsibility for this and said 'we didn't do our job properly'.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the details of how this case is unfolding in the audio clip below:




