Home Affairs extends opening hours in run-up to elections
- From Monday Home Affairs branches will stay open until 5:30pm until the 1 November 2021
- South Africans are being reminded that they will not be allowed to cast their vote in the elections unless they are in possession of a valid South African ID
Home Affairs has announced it is extending branch opening hours in the run-up to the municipal elections.
It's in response to a surge in citizens requiring the administrative services of the department.
We open from Monday onwards with two hours extra in the afternoon.Yusuf Simons, Provincial manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
We will be closing from 5:30pm and this will continue up to 1 November for the municipal elections.Yusuf Simons, Provincial manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Next weekend (30th/31st October) the department will also be open from 8:00 to 17:30.
On election day, 1 November branches will be open from 7am until 7pm.
Yusuf Simons, provincial manager at Home Affairs in the Western Cape admits reducing queues at branches is an ongoing challenge.
Since last week all our staff are back, we are at 100% capacity and we're extending our hours.Yusuf Simons, Provincial manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
