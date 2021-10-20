Home Affairs extends opening hours in run-up to elections

Today at 04:50 Health: HIV and cervical cancer Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Dr Sinead Delany-Moretlwe - Director and researcher at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI).

Today at 05:10 Is the UK's genome detection of an offshoot of the Delta variant a concern to SA? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Prof Mosa Moshabela - Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Today at 05:46 Unpacking Rural Community Organisations’ Strategic Approaches to Addressing GBV Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Joanne Harding - Director at Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT)

Today at 06:10 eSwatini burns while politicians call for more talks Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network

Today at 06:25 Can landlords impose restrictions on which tenants may apply? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday [innovation Labs] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: What we know so far about Covid's "Delta Plus" Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Vicky Baillie - Senior Researcher at Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at Wits

Today at 07:20 Kidnappings for ransom - a growing trend in SA? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Lizette Lancaster - Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 SA's councillors do not have the skills to deliver sound budgets Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Russel Morena - CEO at SA Institute of Government Auditors

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on India Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University

Today at 09:22 Contesting All Wards The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Zola Xaki

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 10:05 DW Bonn The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 10:22 Small Dorp Tour- Riebeeck Kasteel The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Allan Barnard

Today at 10:30 One Ward. Four Brothers The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Vuyani Ntabeni

