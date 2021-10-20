Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord
- A Cape Town man's rental query was rejected this week on the basis of his race
- Pol Osei posted screenshots of his exchange with an estate agent who told him to seek accommodation elsewhere
A Cape Town real estate agency has taken action against one of its agents after she apparently declined a rental applicant because of his race.
Pol Osei took to social media on Tuesday to post screenshots of his WhatsApp exchange with estate agent Gabriella Johnson after he enquired about an apartment in the city bowl.
Johnson initially said the apartment was available to lease for 12 months.
When Osei asked about the application forms, she later told him that the client (landlord) is "race specific".
The estate agent went on to say that it was not illegal for a landlord to be selective about their tenants.
"Hey let's casually ignore the constitution today" #racism #SouthAfrica This is one of your employees @tysonprop_cpt pic.twitter.com/hxbWoQzZKh— Pol Osei (@pol_osei) October 19, 2021
Johnson's employer, Live Real Estate, has distanced itself from her behaviour.
The company's CEO, Brendan Miller, issued a statement saying he was disgusted by her comments.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Miller claims that Johnson had only joined his agency 48 hours before the incident and was still in the process of completing in-house training.
The CEO says Johnson has been suspended and "will most likely be dismissed" following an internal hearing.
He says Live Real Estate has advised Osei of the steps to follow in order to report her and the landlord to the Estate Agency Affairs Board.
He says the property in question was not listed with Live Real Estate, adding that the "race specific" landlord had a contract with Johnson's previous employer, Tyson Properties.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mdmworks/mdmworks1409/mdmworks140900019/31615429-view-of-city-bowl-and-business-district-of-cape-town-south-africa.jpg
More from Local
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'
Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB.Read More
Home Affairs extends opening hours in run-up to elections
John Maytham speaks to Yusuf Simon at Home Affairs about the department's longer opening hours in the run-up to the elections.Read More
Vet fears Avian flu outbreak could wipe out entire species of endangered seabird
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sanccob veterinarian Dr. David Roberts about the spread of the avian flu outbreak to seabirds.Read More
High Court overturns 'unfair' ruling impacting survivors of historic sex abuse
John Maytham is joined by survivor Claudine Shiels who provides an update on the historic sex abuse case she opened in 2017.Read More
All that glitters...putting fake diamonds under the microscope #ConsumerTalk
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa HudsonRead More
My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'Extradition application could be on the cards for 8 suspected online scammers'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the eight online scammers expected in court.Read More