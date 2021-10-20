Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord





A Cape Town man's rental query was rejected this week on the basis of his race

Pol Osei posted screenshots of his exchange with an estate agent who told him to seek accommodation elsewhere

© mdmworks/123rf.com

A Cape Town real estate agency has taken action against one of its agents after she apparently declined a rental applicant because of his race.

Pol Osei took to social media on Tuesday to post screenshots of his WhatsApp exchange with estate agent Gabriella Johnson after he enquired about an apartment in the city bowl.

Johnson initially said the apartment was available to lease for 12 months.

When Osei asked about the application forms, she later told him that the client (landlord) is "race specific".

The estate agent went on to say that it was not illegal for a landlord to be selective about their tenants.

Johnson's employer, Live Real Estate, has distanced itself from her behaviour.

The company's CEO, Brendan Miller, issued a statement saying he was disgusted by her comments.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Miller claims that Johnson had only joined his agency 48 hours before the incident and was still in the process of completing in-house training.

The CEO says Johnson has been suspended and "will most likely be dismissed" following an internal hearing.

He says Live Real Estate has advised Osei of the steps to follow in order to report her and the landlord to the Estate Agency Affairs Board.

He says the property in question was not listed with Live Real Estate, adding that the "race specific" landlord had a contract with Johnson's previous employer, Tyson Properties.