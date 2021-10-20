[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer
- Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer has launched his latest book in the William Warwick series
- The acclaimed novelist joined CapeTalk host John Maytham and Exclusive Books for a virtual discussion about the newest book and his writing career
- He's written 42 novels with 33 translations and sold a total of 275 million copies
'Over My Dead Body' is the title of the latest book in Jeffrey Archer's series which follows the life of Detective William Warwick.
The bestselling author dropped his fourth book in the William Warwick series last week.
Archer joined CapeTalk host John Maytham and Exclusive Books to discuss his gripping fiction series and his writing process.
The 81-year-old novelist says he never plans the twists and turns of his books.
"I don't know how it's going to end", he tells John.
I'm lucky if I know [what's going to happen] three pages ahead. That's the fun for me, and I've always believed that if the writer or storyteller hasn't got a clue where it's going, then the reader can't have a clue where it's going.Jeffrey Archer, novelist
Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it.Jeffrey Archer, novelist
I had already decided that I was going to try and write a series, not a detective story but a story about a detective.Jeffrey Archer, novelist
I want to take him from Chief Inspector to Super Intendant, Chief Super Intendant, Commander and Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police but I will have to live to the age of 86 if I'm going to make it! I know William Warwick is good enough to become Commissioner...Jeffrey Archer, novelist
'Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less' started it all off over 40 years ago and 16 people turned it down. It only sold 3,000 copies, so it wasn't what I would call a propitious start but things changed completely with 'Kane and Abel'.Jeffrey Archer, novelist
