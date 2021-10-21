Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters
- Swaziland Solidarity Movement's Lucky Lukhele describes the violence meted out to protesters on Wednesday in Eswatini
- Lukhele says mercenary forces from Equitorial Guinea dressed in eSwatini police uniforms are currently responsible for most of the shootings
- Lukhele says he has some hope that the South African delegation will help resolve the situation
- He believes that King Swati should be arrested and face charges at the International Criminal Court
In Eswatini, violence by police and army is reportedly continuing following protests against the monarchy.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe and other envoys to meet the country’s King Mswati.
Emotionally I am not ok. The violence that one has seen meted out to the ordinary citizens by the king.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
He recounts how from 20 June to 3 July the country experienced three days of killings.
One hundred innocent citizens were shot and killed - they were massacred by the king. And more than 250 were hospitalised, and those that were lucky lost their limbs, they are in wheelchairs, now on crutches, and have permanent scars.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
But, he notes, the violence still continues.
Yesterday transporters who were transporting these protesters to Mbabane - you remember yesterday there was a court appearance of the two incarcerated MPS - so the entire civil society said no, let us go and give solidarity.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
As they were travelling to Mbabane the capital city, the police stopped the buses and throw in tear gas canisters inside the bus. Now you can imagine the chaos that caused. Some tried to jump out of the windows, some started to run, they were then shot at in an execution-style, but surprisingly the aiming was all on the legs this time around.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
And those that fell on the ground were taken to the nearest police station where they were cut deep, and if the bullet is lodged in then only an ambulance will be called.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
Lukhele says Eswatini has run out of blood supply due to the injuries.
That is why progressive forces are calling on people to donate blood to the different blood banks in the country.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
The internet we can confirm was shut down the whole day, clearly to conceal evidence of the barbarism that the king was dishing out yesterday.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
Another thing we wish to highlight to the world is that there are more than 300 mercenaries that are coming from Equatorial Guinea, you remember that the king is a personal friend and business party of that president.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
These people are in Swaziland dressed in the Swaziland uniform of the police and they are the ones that are doing the most shooting now because the king tends not to trust some of the Swazis in the army and the police.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
Will the South African delegation make a difference?
We welcome interventions from multinational bodies, in particular, South Africa's President Ramaphosa although it is long overdue.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
We have hope for his intervention given his experience in negotiation.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
The situation in Swaziland is much more urgent because people continue to die.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
He says he hopes Hadebe will engage with the entire civil society to help resolve this.
However, we don't see King Swati sitting around a round table with the people of Swaziland because he has committed such heinous crimes. The only table ready for him is the one at ICC (International Criminal Court) to be arrested and charged with the massacre and crime against humanity.Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166479910_eswatini-flag-waving-on-the-wind-in-front-of-sun.html
More from Africa
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic
Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group).Read More
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town
Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers in Cape Town.Read More
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network.Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
Your blood donation is needed now!
Do something remarkable. Donate blood.Read More
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa
Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery
COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.Read More
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?
Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.Read More
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated
South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.Read More
More from Politics
ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Action SA national chair Michael Beaumont and Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media
William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections.Read More
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report
Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.Read More
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town.Read More
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi
Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.Read More
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parties.Read More
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!'
The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it.Read More
'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'
John Maytham speaks to Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine, at the University of Cape Town.Read More
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network.Read More