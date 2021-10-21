Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'





Kidnappings in South Africa has increased by 131% over the past decade

Ransom and extortions make up about 5% of all kidnappings in the country; about one a day, on average

The brazenness of the Polokwane kidnappers suggest they are fairly unsophisticated

Updated.. Aslm. I request a special dua for my friends Nazim & Shakira Moti, of Polokwane, whose 4 kids have been abducted on the way to a private school, Curro Heuwelkruin, in Polkwane. (Grandkids of late Siki Khamisa). ￼⚠️URGENT⚠️

Contact 0631710964 if seen or any info. pic.twitter.com/u54GagAe5c — Laudium Sun® (@laudiumsun) October 20, 2021

RELATED: Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'

Four children (aged 15, 13, 11, 6) were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane on Wednesday morning while being taken to school by their driver.

The children’s father is a wealthy businessman who owns several businesses in Polokwane, according to community policing forum media liaison officer Francois Swart.

Swart explained that two cars pulled alongside them, forcing the driver to pull off.

Seven suspects were seemingly shooting at random, according to police. The driver and the children were bundled into a third car, an SUV.

The driver was later released.

According to Jacaranda FM, family lawyer Philip Smit said they are waiting for a ransom demand from the boys’ kidnappers.

Kidnappings for ransom is not new in South Africa, but is the getting worse?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at Institute for Security Studies (scroll up to listen).

Kidnapping has been increasing in South Africa… A 131% increase since 2011/2012… Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies

Most kidnapping relates to other crimes such as hijackings or armed robberies… People are kidnapped for sexual violence… You get domestic disputes… mob justice type of abductions… revenge kidnappings… Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies

Ransom and extortions make up about 5% of all kidnappings in the country… about one a day, on average… Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies

This is very high profile, extremely violent, and it’s now made the news, which is quite concerning… They are fairly unsophisticated if you look at the brazenness of this… They are under tremendous pressure. Everybody is looking for them… Lizette Lancaster, Manager: Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub - Institute for Security Studies