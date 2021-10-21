Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA





Most councillors in SA don't have the skills to deliver sound budgets, according to new data

SAIGA CEO Russel Morena says municipalities need to invest in courses to upskill and develop local councillors

The SA Institute of Government Auditors (SAIGA) says municipal governments need to invest in courses and professional training programmes to help create more capacitated and skilled councillors.

An assessment complied by the SA Local Government Association (Salga) found that about 62% of councillors had been unable to use basic computers to enable the passing of crucial municipal budgets.

SAIGA CEO Russel Morena says the lack of skills among councillors has a direct impact on service delivery in communities, as seen in various municipal audit outcomes.

The Auditor-General’s report on the 2019-2020 municipal audit outcomes has shown that only 27 municipalities out of 257 countrywide received clean audits.

Morena says something needs to change, "As a country, we cannot go on like this. We need to do something", he tells CapeTalk.

He adds that ethics and competency go hand-in-hand.

According to Morena, SAIGA is running a series of programmes to help municipalities upskill councillors and mayors.

SAIGA is a proessional body that advocates for auditing, public accountability and the development of public sector professionals.

As SAIGA we offer capacity development programmes to our municipalities and to government at all levels... In the upcoming week, we are going to have a free course... aimed at assisting people at the local government level. We call upon these municipalities and even the councillors themselves to come and join us. Russel Morena, CEO - SA Institute of Government Auditors

The AG reports that we see every year are clear that there are capacity challenges in the public sector and that in some municipalities you find that the financial statements were not correctly done. Russel Morena, CEO - SA Institute of Government Auditors

If these councillors themselves don't have basic computer skills, how will they review these financial statements so they when the are released to the public they are in the right standard and ready? Russel Morena, CEO - SA Institute of Government Auditors