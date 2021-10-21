'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!'
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have discovered a fossil that they say may contain the DNA of a hadeda-sized dinosaur called Caudipteryx.
Bones do not contain DNA, but this discovery was of a 125-million-year-old piece of cartilage from the thigh of the dinosaur, superbly preserved in volcanic ash.
The Chinese Academy of Sciences is hoping to reconstruct a DNA sequence from the sample.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen - skip to 4:20).
You’ve seen the films – possibly all five of them – and now a little bit of reality, with a tingle of nervousness. We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Caudipteryx was the size of a turkey but with the attitude of a velociraptor… imagine bringing that back!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102782682_singapore-12-may-2018-large-t-rex-model-at-universal-studio.html?vti=od52d504kx62fb4e30-1-1
