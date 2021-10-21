



Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have discovered a fossil that they say may contain the DNA of a hadeda-sized dinosaur called Caudipteryx.

Bones do not contain DNA, but this discovery was of a 125-million-year-old piece of cartilage from the thigh of the dinosaur, superbly preserved in volcanic ash.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences is hoping to reconstruct a DNA sequence from the sample.

Jurassic Park. (© icedmocha/123rf.com)

You’ve seen the films – possibly all five of them – and now a little bit of reality, with a tingle of nervousness. We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent