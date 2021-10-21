Allan Barnard on swapping a radio mic for a braai tong in the Swartland
Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and this week chats to a veteran in radio who hung up his microphone to become an innkeeper in the small town gem of Riebeek Kasteel.
Allan says he still gets a good feeling when Capetonians recognise his voice from his 20-year radio career.
Sometimes I gush a bit.Allan Barnard, Co-Owner of Kasteelberg Inn and Bistro, and former radio host
He and Julien Debray bought the inn in 2002 and transformed it into a welcoming space for travellers to the Swartland.
He says the Covid lockdown had a massive knock on the hospitality industry.
Those restaurants that have survived need our support. I actually had to close my bistro and now only operate on demand. You book, I cook.Allan Barnard, Co-Owner of Kasteelberg Inn and Bistro, and former radio host
He says this is perfect for special occasions where parties of 10 can come and have a menu suited to them and a meal prepared especially for them.
I love to cater for small groups.Allan Barnard, Co-Owner of Kasteelberg Inn and Bistro, and former radio host
He says the new N7 is finally complete making the drive from Cape Town a lot smoother.
Cape Town to Malmsbury is pretty much a double highway all the way. It's a fantastic road and has cut travelling time down by about 15 minutes.Allan Barnard, Co-Owner of Kasteelberg Inn and Bistro, and former radio host
So why should people stop off in Riebeek Kasteel?
When you come over the pass and look down you know you are in a special place.Allan Barnard, Co-Owner of Kasteelberg Inn and Bistro, and former radio host
Why should people come there? If you like good food, we've got 22 restaurants to choose from, if you like wine, we've got four wineries to choose from, if you like art, I think there are about 25 well-known artists who live there permanently.Allan Barnard, Co-Owner of Kasteelberg Inn and Bistro, and former radio host
