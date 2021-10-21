Rental Housing Act has laws against unfair discrimination of prospective tenants





Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says it's against the Constitution and Rental Housing Act to discriminate against prospective tenants on the basis of their race gender, sex, etc.

This comes after a Cape Town man's rental query was rejected this week on the basis of his race

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

Not only is it unconstitutional to discriminate against prospective tenants on the basis of their race, but it's also in contravention of the Rental Housing Act, says property attorney Marlon Shevelew.

Shevelew says there is no merit to claims that landlords are legally entitled to choose the race or ethnicity of their tenants.

A man in Cape Town was told that he didn't qualify for an apartment in the city bowl this week because the landlord was "race specific".

RELATED: Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord

Shevelew explains that Section 4 of the Rental Housing Act unequivocally addresses unfair discrimination.

It states:

In advertising a dwelling for purposes of leasing it. or in negotiating a lease with a prospective tenant. or during the term of a lease, a landlord may not unfairly discriminate against such prospective tenant or tenants, or the members of such tenant’s household or the bonajde visitors of such tenant, on one or more grounds. including race, gender, sex, pregnancy. marital status, sexual orientation. ethnic or social origin, colour, age. disability. religion. conscience. belief. culture, language and birth.

Shevelew says the Constitution, Consumer Protection Act, and Equality Act all have provisions that address unfair discrimination.

There's no merit to that. Marlon Shevelew, Founder - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.

We actually have legislation in the rental property arena which governs the actual aspect of admission and the aspect of occupation and rights of those applying tenants. Marlon Shevelew, Founder - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.

The Rental Housing Act clearly says that if you are advertising a dwelling for the purposes of leasing it or negotiating - which I suppose is a key word in this particular case - a landlord may not unfairly discriminate against such prospective tenant or tenants or members of the houeshold etc. for one or many of these grounds: race, gender, sex, pregancy, marital staus, sexual orientation etc. Marlon Shevelew, Founder - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.