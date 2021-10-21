Rental Housing Act has laws against unfair discrimination of prospective tenants
- Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says it's against the Constitution and Rental Housing Act to discriminate against prospective tenants on the basis of their race gender, sex, etc.
- This comes after a Cape Town man's rental query was rejected this week on the basis of his race
Not only is it unconstitutional to discriminate against prospective tenants on the basis of their race, but it's also in contravention of the Rental Housing Act, says property attorney Marlon Shevelew.
Shevelew says there is no merit to claims that landlords are legally entitled to choose the race or ethnicity of their tenants.
A man in Cape Town was told that he didn't qualify for an apartment in the city bowl this week because the landlord was "race specific".
RELATED: Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord
Shevelew explains that Section 4 of the Rental Housing Act unequivocally addresses unfair discrimination.
It states:
In advertising a dwelling for purposes of leasing it. or in negotiating a lease with a prospective tenant. or during the term of a lease, a landlord may not unfairly discriminate against such prospective tenant or tenants, or the members of such tenant’s household or the bonajde visitors of such tenant, on one or more grounds. including race, gender, sex, pregnancy. marital status, sexual orientation. ethnic or social origin, colour, age. disability. religion. conscience. belief. culture, language and birth.
Shevelew says the Constitution, Consumer Protection Act, and Equality Act all have provisions that address unfair discrimination.
There's no merit to that.Marlon Shevelew, Founder - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.
We actually have legislation in the rental property arena which governs the actual aspect of admission and the aspect of occupation and rights of those applying tenants.Marlon Shevelew, Founder - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.
The Rental Housing Act clearly says that if you are advertising a dwelling for the purposes of leasing it or negotiating - which I suppose is a key word in this particular case - a landlord may not unfairly discriminate against such prospective tenant or tenants or members of the houeshold etc. for one or many of these grounds: race, gender, sex, pregancy, marital staus, sexual orientation etc.Marlon Shevelew, Founder - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.
Even if, hypothetically, there is no disclosure of being race specific, in an advert, the inherent mandate or instruction from a landlord to a tenant... if there is any declining of a potential tenant based on one of those grounds, whether or not the landlord has the right to choose who he wants in those premises, it's inherently discriminatory and inherently unlawful to deny somebody that right if they do qualify.Marlon Shevelew, Founder - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50873798_portrait-of-young-black-woman-walking-and-listening-to-music-on-city-street.html
More from Local
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'
Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee.Read More
Allan Barnard on swapping a radio mic for a braai tong in the Swartland
On this leg of Lester's virtual small dorp tour, he chats with the co-owner of Kasteelberg Country Inn & Bistro in Riebeck Kasteel.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape to ask for votes
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Russel Morena, the CEO of the SA Institute of Government Auditors, about municipal budgets.Read More
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies.Read More
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'
Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB.Read More
Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord
A real estate agency in Cape Town is doing damage control after one of its agents rejected a potential tenant because of his race.Read More