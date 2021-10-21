Streaming issues? Report here
ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Action SA national chair Michael Beaumont and Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.
  • ActionSA is before the Electoral Court to fight the absence of the party's name on ward ballots in Gauteng
  • ActionSA has argued that the IEC is prejudicing the party's election campaign by omitting its name on ballot papers
  • The party has proposed the use of stickers or stamps to remedy the situation, should the court rule in its favour
Image: ActionSA

ActionSA says it's confident that it has a strong case against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The political party has taken the IEC to the Electoral Court after the party's name was not printed on the ward ballot paper for the upcoming municipal election.

The IEC claims that ActionSA chose not to register an abbreviated name or acronym when it signed up as a political party.

The Electoral Court will determine whether the IEC was in the wrong to omit ActionSA's name.

ActionSA's national chair Michael Beaumont says the party will be prejudiced against in the polls if the IEC does not amend the ballot.

Beaumont says ActionSA has proposed alternate remedies, such as the use of stickers and rubber stamps to include ActionSA’s name on the ballot paper, should the court rule in their favour as there may be no time for a reprint.

The reason we are talking about stickers and stamps and all kinds of alternate remedies is because our request for the reprinting of the ballot paper from the 2cnd of October has gone on deaf ears with the IEC.

Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA

In many ways, the IEC has created the urgency where we're having to ask for these alternative remedies so close to the elections.

Michael Beaumont, National chairperson - ActionSA

ActionSA lawyers are saying that... the name ActionSA alone is 8 characters which is what is then required by IEC if one is to submit an acronym or an abbreviated that would be suitable for the ballot paper.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The IEC has argued that it was ActionSA's own doing and its own fault.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News



