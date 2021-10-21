President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape to ask for votes
The people of this area are clearly demonstrating that they want change… The ANC has been renewing itself… We believe that we are in a really good, prime position as the African National Congress to respond to the needs of the people.President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on the campaign trail in the Western Cape on Thursday.
He stopped over in Mamre, a town about 60 kilometres outside of Cape Town.
Ramaphosa spoke to community members and promised a new home for a 70-year-old lady who has been living in the same house for 40 years.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt (scroll up to listen).
… a lot of residents are apprehensive. They don’t really trust this process where political parties come out just before elections and make all sorts of promises…Kevin Brandt, reporter - Eyewitness News
Many complained about the high unemployment rate in the area… A lot of people want plans for the youth in particular…Kevin Brandt, reporter - Eyewitness News
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media
William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections.Read More
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town.Read More
'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny'
This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States.Read More
Khoi-San Kingdom Party wants to reconnect people with their 'foundation stones'
Khoi-San Kingdom Party of RSA's Malcolm Taylor tells Refilwe Moloto it is key to know where we come from in order to move forward.Read More
ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola.Read More
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office.Read More
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille
Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening.Read More
Mowbray Golf Course housing proposal 'under consideration' - Geordin Hill-Lewis
John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More