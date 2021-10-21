Streaming issues? Report here
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape to ask for votes

21 October 2021 12:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Western Cape ANC
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
Mamre
Kevin Brandt
The Midday Report
2021 municipal elections
2021 Local Government Election

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

The people of this area are clearly demonstrating that they want change… The ANC has been renewing itself… We believe that we are in a really good, prime position as the African National Congress to respond to the needs of the people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa outside Luthuli House on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on the campaign trail in the Western Cape on Thursday.

He stopped over in Mamre, a town about 60 kilometres outside of Cape Town.

Ramaphosa spoke to community members and promised a new home for a 70-year-old lady who has been living in the same house for 40 years.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt (scroll up to listen).

… a lot of residents are apprehensive. They don’t really trust this process where political parties come out just before elections and make all sorts of promises…

Kevin Brandt, reporter - Eyewitness News

Many complained about the high unemployment rate in the area… A lot of people want plans for the youth in particular…

Kevin Brandt, reporter - Eyewitness News



