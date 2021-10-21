Streaming issues? Report here
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'

21 October 2021 1:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Webber Wentzel
The Midday Report
mandatory vaccination
Brett Abrahams

Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel.

  • Companies may consider mandating vaccinations for their employees

  • Employees may refuse on medical or Constitutional grounds

  • Employers may not force employees to disclose their vaccination status

© andreisavko/123rf.com

RELATED: 'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'

The University of Cape Town announced on Wednesday that it has mandated vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition for access to campus from 1 January 2022.

About 83% of the UCT Senate voted in favour of mandatory vaccination, according to vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

The university’s decision follows a number of companies that are mandating vaccination for employees.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel (scroll up to listen).

This is something that is happening. Employers are entitled to consider the implementation of mandatory vaccination policies.

Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel

Employers… must conduct a risk assessment… They have to take into account the impact that Covid had on the workplace… They have to think of the health and safety of employees and contractors and service providers…

Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel

No employer can simply make it a blanket mandate… Where employees object or refuse on medical or Constitutional grounds; that must be taken into account…

Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel

You can’t force an employee to disclose vaccination status…

Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel



