Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'





Companies may consider mandating vaccinations for their employees

Employees may refuse on medical or Constitutional grounds

Employers may not force employees to disclose their vaccination status

© andreisavko/123rf.com

RELATED: 'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'

The University of Cape Town announced on Wednesday that it has mandated vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition for access to campus from 1 January 2022.

About 83% of the UCT Senate voted in favour of mandatory vaccination, according to vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

The university’s decision follows a number of companies that are mandating vaccination for employees.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel (scroll up to listen).

This is something that is happening. Employers are entitled to consider the implementation of mandatory vaccination policies. Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel

Employers… must conduct a risk assessment… They have to take into account the impact that Covid had on the workplace… They have to think of the health and safety of employees and contractors and service providers… Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel

No employer can simply make it a blanket mandate… Where employees object or refuse on medical or Constitutional grounds; that must be taken into account… Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel