Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'
-
Companies may consider mandating vaccinations for their employees
-
Employees may refuse on medical or Constitutional grounds
-
Employers may not force employees to disclose their vaccination status
RELATED: 'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'
The University of Cape Town announced on Wednesday that it has mandated vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition for access to campus from 1 January 2022.
About 83% of the UCT Senate voted in favour of mandatory vaccination, according to vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng.
The university’s decision follows a number of companies that are mandating vaccination for employees.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel (scroll up to listen).
This is something that is happening. Employers are entitled to consider the implementation of mandatory vaccination policies.Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel
Employers… must conduct a risk assessment… They have to take into account the impact that Covid had on the workplace… They have to think of the health and safety of employees and contractors and service providers…Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel
No employer can simply make it a blanket mandate… Where employees object or refuse on medical or Constitutional grounds; that must be taken into account…Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel
You can’t force an employee to disclose vaccination status…Brett Abrahams, Employment and Employee Benefits Practice - Webber Wentzel
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162610605_notepad-with-text-mandatory-vaccination-and-stethoscope-medical-concept-.html?vti=mnw51lp70skz0g0h2q-1-39
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging'
John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick.Read More
My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
ACDP marches to Constitutional Court to protest against mandatory vaccination
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola.Read More
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do'
John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa.Read More
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout
John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research.Read More
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice…
Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus.Read More
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19'
John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.Read More
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19?
John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa launches 'Vooma Vaccination Weekends' campaign
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More