Understanding the psychological reasons people fall for online scams

21 October 2021 2:21 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Psychology
Online dating sites
online dating scams

Lester speaks to Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, and Ryan Stramrood who's profile was used by online scammers.
  • The human need for relationship, emotional connection is a powerful force psychologically says clinical psychologist
  • Fraudsters prey on those human needs
  • In the moment, the need for relationship can lead to made judgments about emotional or financial investments for the future, says Dr David Rosenstein

Co-fraternity Black Axe suspected of scamming victims using social media and online dating websites is in the headlines this week.

RELATED: 'Black Axe suspected of scamming online daters labelled cult in Nigeria'

Why do we fall for scams, whether they be a con online or a call for a bogus fundraiser? What

leaves us susceptible to manipulation and having the wool pulled over our eyes, asks Lester, and replays a call to the show on Wednesday from Sara who fell for an online dating scam.

Lester speaks to Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, and Ryan Stramrood who's profile was used by online scammers.

I think most people realise it's a scam in hindsight when you see things clearly, but at the moment that it is happening, a lot of these individuals are circumventing people's better judgement and really appealing to the person's need for a relationship.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

He says feelings of loneliness and a need for emotional connection are very powerful forces psychologically.

In those moments where there is this potential love interest, someone who is really interested in me, you are more likely to put aside reasonable judgments.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

He says in the moment people often do not make sound judgments regarding either their financial or emotional investments for the future.

These con artists and people prey on these aspects of human nature and it is the intentional manipulation of individuals' needs.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

He says one may question why one would give a person in this scenario large sums of money for example.

But feelings make us feel things are real and the relationship is actually happening.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist



21 October 2021 2:21 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Psychology
Online dating sites
online dating scams

