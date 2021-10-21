Understanding the psychological reasons people fall for online scams
- The human need for relationship, emotional connection is a powerful force psychologically says clinical psychologist
- Fraudsters prey on those human needs
- In the moment, the need for relationship can lead to made judgments about emotional or financial investments for the future, says Dr David Rosenstein
Co-fraternity Black Axe suspected of scamming victims using social media and online dating websites is in the headlines this week.
RELATED: 'Black Axe suspected of scamming online daters labelled cult in Nigeria'
Why do we fall for scams, whether they be a con online or a call for a bogus fundraiser? What
leaves us susceptible to manipulation and having the wool pulled over our eyes, asks Lester, and replays a call to the show on Wednesday from Sara who fell for an online dating scam.
Lester speaks to Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, and Ryan Stramrood who's profile was used by online scammers.
I think most people realise it's a scam in hindsight when you see things clearly, but at the moment that it is happening, a lot of these individuals are circumventing people's better judgement and really appealing to the person's need for a relationship.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
He says feelings of loneliness and a need for emotional connection are very powerful forces psychologically.
In those moments where there is this potential love interest, someone who is really interested in me, you are more likely to put aside reasonable judgments.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
He says in the moment people often do not make sound judgments regarding either their financial or emotional investments for the future.
These con artists and people prey on these aspects of human nature and it is the intentional manipulation of individuals' needs.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
He says one may question why one would give a person in this scenario large sums of money for example.
But feelings make us feel things are real and the relationship is actually happening.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
More from Lifestyle
'Pawternity' leave for new pet owners isn't such a bad idea, says Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Rebecca Davis about the stories that have created a stir in the news and on social media.Read More
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'
Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel.Read More
Allan Barnard on swapping a radio mic for a braai tong in the Swartland
On this leg of Lester's virtual small dorp tour, he chats with the co-owner of Kasteelberg Country Inn & Bistro in Riebeck Kasteel.Read More
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike
Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike.Read More
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.Read More
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament.Read More
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning
Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition.Read More
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online
Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter this field.Read More