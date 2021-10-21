Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'
-
There has been a dramatic increase in kidnappings, especially of wealthy South Africans of Indian origin, says Abraamjee
-
The kidnapping of four brothers in Polokwane on Wednesday is not a random event, he says
Updated.. Aslm. I request a special dua for my friends Nazim & Shakira Moti, of Polokwane, whose 4 kids have been abducted on the way to a private school, Curro Heuwelkruin, in Polkwane. (Grandkids of late Siki Khamisa). ￼⚠️URGENT⚠️— Laudium Sun® (@laudiumsun) October 20, 2021
Contact 0631710964 if seen or any info. pic.twitter.com/u54GagAe5c
RELATED: Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'
Limpopo police are still searching for four brothers who were apparently kidnapped by seven heavily armed men in Polokwane on their way to school on Wednesday.
The children’s father is a wealthy businessman who owns several businesses in Polokwane, according to community policing forum media liaison officer Francois Swart.
"The police in Westenburg have launched a manhunt for a group of armed suspects involved in the forceful removal of four schoolchildren from their vehicle that was transporting them to school,” said the police's Motlafela Mojapelo.
“The children were being transported when their vehicle was blocked by two vehicles on the R37 road next to the Polokwane bypass."
According to Jacaranda FM, family lawyer Philip Smit said they are waiting for a ransom demand from the boys’ kidnappers.
Mandy Wiener interviewed anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee (scroll up to listen).
We’ve seen a dramatic increase… especially of wealthy businessmen of Indian origin… It’s almost becoming a daily occurrence…Yusuf Abraamjee, anti-crime activist
… heavily armed… They don’t hesitate to shoot. They will take their time before they start negotiations…Yusuf Abraamjee, anti-crime activist
Criminals are trying to make a quick buck… Get professional hostage negotiators… The life of your loved one is more important…Yusuf Abraamjee, anti-crime activist
In my view, this is not a random kidnapping…Yusuf Abraamjee, anti-crime activist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29266727_yellow-tape-barrier-surrounding-a-crime-scene-under-investigation-by-the-police.html
More from Local
Allan Barnard on swapping a radio mic for a braai tong in the Swartland
On this leg of Lester's virtual small dorp tour, he chats with the co-owner of Kasteelberg Country Inn & Bistro in Riebeck Kasteel.Read More
Rental Housing Act has laws against unfair discrimination of prospective tenants
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to specialist rental property attorney Marlon Shevelew about the rights of landlords and rental agents.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape to ask for votes
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Russel Morena, the CEO of the SA Institute of Government Auditors, about municipal budgets.Read More
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies.Read More
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'
Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB.Read More
Cape Town man's rental request denied due to 'race specific' landlord
A real estate agency in Cape Town is doing damage control after one of its agents rejected a potential tenant because of his race.Read More
More from Opinion
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'
Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel.Read More
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging'
John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick.Read More
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies.Read More
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell.Read More
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now'
John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.Read More
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk
Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.Read More
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping
Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage.Read More
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.Read More