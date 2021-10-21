Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'





There has been a dramatic increase in kidnappings, especially of wealthy South Africans of Indian origin, says Abraamjee

The kidnapping of four brothers in Polokwane on Wednesday is not a random event, he says

Updated.. Aslm. I request a special dua for my friends Nazim & Shakira Moti, of Polokwane, whose 4 kids have been abducted on the way to a private school, Curro Heuwelkruin, in Polkwane. (Grandkids of late Siki Khamisa). ￼⚠️URGENT⚠️

Contact 0631710964 if seen or any info. pic.twitter.com/u54GagAe5c — Laudium Sun® (@laudiumsun) October 20, 2021

RELATED: Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'

Limpopo police are still searching for four brothers who were apparently kidnapped by seven heavily armed men in Polokwane on their way to school on Wednesday.

The children’s father is a wealthy businessman who owns several businesses in Polokwane, according to community policing forum media liaison officer Francois Swart.

"The police in Westenburg have launched a manhunt for a group of armed suspects involved in the forceful removal of four schoolchildren from their vehicle that was transporting them to school,” said the police's Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The children were being transported when their vehicle was blocked by two vehicles on the R37 road next to the Polokwane bypass."

According to Jacaranda FM, family lawyer Philip Smit said they are waiting for a ransom demand from the boys’ kidnappers.

Mandy Wiener interviewed anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee (scroll up to listen).

We’ve seen a dramatic increase… especially of wealthy businessmen of Indian origin… It’s almost becoming a daily occurrence… Yusuf Abraamjee, anti-crime activist

… heavily armed… They don’t hesitate to shoot. They will take their time before they start negotiations… Yusuf Abraamjee, anti-crime activist

Criminals are trying to make a quick buck… Get professional hostage negotiators… The life of your loved one is more important… Yusuf Abraamjee, anti-crime activist