Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech'





Former US President Donald Trump will soon launch his own social media platform “TRUTH Social” to "stand up to Big Tech".

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," said Trump.

“I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social.”

© leirbagarc/123rf.com

Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms banned Trump after hundreds of his supporters rioted at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

The riot came after Trump repeatedly lied about election fraud.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:07).

There have been many names of businesses registered to Trump that have all failed. Trump Casinos, Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines, Trump Vodka, Trump Mortgage, Trump Magazine, Trump University – they go on and on and on… and, of course, the Trump presidency. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire