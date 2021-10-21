'Pawternity' leave for new pet owners isn't such a bad idea, says Rebecca Davis
- A British CEO has sparked a debate about 'pawternity' leave after he conducted a poll on LinkedIn
- 'Pawternity' leave is paid time off work given to new pet owners
- In her weekly Plan B slot on CapeTalk, writer Rebecca Davis says she isn't mad at the idea
Journo and author Rebecca Davis says she isn't totally against the idea of introducing a 'pawternity' leave for new pet owners.
A British CEO posed a question online asking whether he should grant employees paid time off work in order to take care of their new pet children.
After polling users on LinkedIn, it emerged that most people were against offering the special leave benefit to employees.
Davis says veterinary care and house training for a new furry friend can take up an enormous amount of time.
I say fine, give people pawternity leave but then you're not allowed to have a human child. Them's the deal!Rebecca Davis, Journalist and author
This week a British CEO took to social media to explain that a member of staff had approached him asking for paternity leave for his puppy.Rebecca Davis, Journalist and author
He asked LinkedIn users what they thought. 61% said they thought this was rubbish but in fact, it is already in place, it turns out in quite a number of companies in the UK and Europe, or at least you can get a number of paid hours free to bond with your new puppy, etc.Rebecca Davis, Journalist and author
Source : Pexels.com
