SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?
South Africa's pension system has been ranked 31st in the world out of 43 rated countries, below Peru and Brazil.
The top three countries are Iceland, the Netherlands and Denmark.
The data is contained in the 13th annual CFA Institute Global Pension Index Report (MCGPI) released by Mercer on Thursday.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vickie Lange who is Head of Research, Best Practice and Academy at Alexander Forbes.
Unfortunately, South Africa's lagging behind... with an overall score of 53.6 (out of 100).Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes
The index looks at three sub-categories: adequacy where we scored 44.3, sustainability where we scored 46.5, with some positive news for integrity where we scored 78.5.Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes
What that really means is that we just don't have enough people in the actual retirement system to start with. Secondly, our biggest challenge is leakage from the system before retirement - members not actually keeping their money saved until the day they retire.Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes
Is the fact that we do not have a forced saving mechanism in a high-functioning environment the nub of the problem?
What you typically see in countries scoring higher on adequacy is a mandatory contribution going into the retirement system, she affirms.
The 2021 edition includes a special chapter on the gender pension gap, which was found to exist in every retirement income system.
Essentially there's an extension of the gender wage gap, so we're seeing a gender pension gap as well.Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes
Generally speaking women have shorter careers, normally due to care responsibilities... and that is effectively reducing their lifetime income.Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes
Listen to the full discussion on The Money Show:
