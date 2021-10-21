Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?

21 October 2021 8:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gender pay gap
Pension
Mercer
SA pension system
gender pension gap
Vickie Lange
Global Pension Index
CFA Institute
Global Pension Index Report

Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.

South Africa's pension system has been ranked 31st in the world out of 43 rated countries, below Peru and Brazil.

The top three countries are Iceland, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The data is contained in the 13th annual CFA Institute Global Pension Index Report (MCGPI) released by Mercer on Thursday.

Image: 2021 Highlights from Global Pension Index Report (Mercer CFA Institute)

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vickie Lange who is Head of Research, Best Practice and Academy at Alexander Forbes.

Unfortunately, South Africa's lagging behind... with an overall score of 53.6 (out of 100).

Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes

The index looks at three sub-categories: adequacy where we scored 44.3, sustainability where we scored 46.5, with some positive news for integrity where we scored 78.5.

Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes

What that really means is that we just don't have enough people in the actual retirement system to start with. Secondly, our biggest challenge is leakage from the system before retirement - members not actually keeping their money saved until the day they retire.

Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes

Is the fact that we do not have a forced saving mechanism in a high-functioning environment the nub of the problem?

What you typically see in countries scoring higher on adequacy is a mandatory contribution going into the retirement system, she affirms.

The 2021 edition includes a special chapter on the gender pension gap, which was found to exist in every retirement income system.

Essentially there's an extension of the gender wage gap, so we're seeing a gender pension gap as well.

Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes

Generally speaking women have shorter careers, normally due to care responsibilities... and that is effectively reducing their lifetime income.

Vickie Lange - Head: Research, Best Practice & Academy at Alexander Forbes

Listen to the full discussion on The Money Show:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission

21 October 2021 6:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can't afford to open Cape Point earlier than 7am, says TMNP park manager

21 October 2021 6:24 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to TMNP park manager Frans van Rooyen about reviewing the Cape Point opening times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heads up! Cape Town's paid on-street parking will make a comeback from November

21 October 2021 5:16 PM

The City of Cape Town has announced the phased resumption of parking management services in various areas across the metro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted'

21 October 2021 2:12 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Allan Barnard on swapping a radio mic for a braai tong in the Swartland

21 October 2021 1:31 PM

On this leg of Lester's virtual small dorp tour, he chats with the co-owner of Kasteelberg Country Inn & Bistro in Riebeck Kasteel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rental Housing Act has laws against unfair discrimination of prospective tenants

21 October 2021 1:28 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to specialist rental property attorney Marlon Shevelew about the rights of landlords and rental agents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape to ask for votes

21 October 2021 12:53 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA

21 October 2021 10:32 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Russel Morena, the CEO of the SA Institute of Government Auditors, about municipal budgets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?'

21 October 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

20 October 2021 8:56 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

