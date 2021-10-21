'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Fitness: Exercise can help improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Elsa Van Duuren - Rheumatologist at ...
Today at 05:10
ANC electioning kicks into high gear - is it too late?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 05:46
T20 World Cup Opener: South Africa vs Australia
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Khalid Mohidin - Editor at Cricket Fanatics Magazine
Today at 06:10
The Atlas DigiBus is handed over to new home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Sue Anderson
Today at 06:25
ABSA Cape Epic update with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Table Mountain wins Africa's leading tourist attraction award
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Numsa strike is over, but at what cost to SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman - Dir of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission
Today at 07:20
Interpol launches new cybersecurity platform
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Mashaile - Ambassador at Interpol
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - returning classic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Old analoque TVs will be switched off
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 10:30
Snakes season has begun - Poison Information Helpline of Western Cape urges residents to be careful
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carine Marks - Director at Western Cape Poison Information Centre
Davine Sansom
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Impilo Beaux
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Winston van Heerden - Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beauty
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November. 21 October 2021 6:49 PM
We can't afford to open Cape Point earlier than 7am, says TMNP park manager Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to TMNP park manager Frans van Rooyen about reviewing the Cape Point opening times. 21 October 2021 6:24 PM
View all Local
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Action SA national chair Michael Beaumont and Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 21 October 2021 2:15 PM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 October 2021 3:06 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Business
'Pawternity' leave for new pet owners isn't such a bad idea, says Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Rebecca Davis about the stories that have created a stir in the news and on social medi... 21 October 2021 4:24 PM
Understanding the psychological reasons people fall for online scams Lester speaks to Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, and Ryan Stramrood who's profile was used by online scammers. 21 October 2021 2:21 PM
Allan Barnard on swapping a radio mic for a braai tong in the Swartland On this leg of Lester's virtual small dorp tour, he chats with the co-owner of Kasteelberg Country Inn & Bistro in Riebeck Kastee... 21 October 2021 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 October 2021 3:06 PM
'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 October 2021 9:44 AM
View all World
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development'

21 October 2021 7:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Local government
Municipalities
The Money Show
Economic Development
Bruce Whitfield
Bureau for Economic Research
ber
Prof. Johann Kirsten
municipal failure

The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten.
FILE: A child crosses a water stream that is flowing through a damaged road in Meqheleng, in Ficksburg, in the Free State. It's been 10 years since Andries Tatane died in protest for better service delivery. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

South Africa's dysfunctional municipalities are not necessarily seen as contributors to local economic development.

But they have a key role to play, posits the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at the University of Stellenbosch.

Researchers set out to better understand the degree of failure across different types of municipalities - metros, intermediate municipalities and other local municipalities.

RELATED: Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

An extract from the BER research note is published on The Conversation with the title 'Municipalities can play a key role in South Africa’s economic development. Here’s how'.

In other words, local government can make or break you life - you've got to be voting, surely!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

RELATED: Covid-19 and state of municipalities will influence voting choices - researcher

Bruce Whitfield talks to BER Director, Professor Johann Kirsten.

We highlight a number of systemic problems with the way local government operates... from the way that the Councils make their decisions to the efficiencies of the bureaucrats and the people appointed to the critical positions in the municipalities. They contribute to the poor outcomes...

Prof. Johann Kirsten, Director - Bureau for Economic Research at SU

If we think about economic growth... we often talk about macro-economic policies or national policies that need to be in place, but at the end of the day what happens at the grassroots level, the coalface... are really the things that constrain our development pathway.

Prof. Johann Kirsten, Director - Bureau for Economic Research at SU

RELATED: Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

The question is how do you solve the problem says Prof. Kirsten.

You find that there are a whole range of issues on top of the corruption, on top of the way the decision making takes place at the local government level... and the arrogance of the officials towards the community they need to serve.

Prof. Johann Kirsten, Director - Bureau for Economic Research at SU

Can our broken local government be repaired?

It's quite extensively broken, especially at your smaller local municipalities... the larger metros tend to survive...

Prof. Johann Kirsten, Director - Bureau for Economic Research at SU

We focus specifically on the intermediate city municipalities. With the metros they contribute to about a third of the population... If you think of the investment of the entrepreneurs, the wellbeing of households that are all impacted by a handful of municipalities, about 40, that are responsible for the wellbeing of our economy and our society...

Prof. Johann Kirsten, Director - Bureau for Economic Research at SU

Listen to the analysis of the state of our municipalities on The Money Show:




21 October 2021 7:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Local government
Municipalities
The Money Show
Economic Development
Bruce Whitfield
Bureau for Economic Research
ber
Prof. Johann Kirsten
municipal failure

More from Business

Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 8:50 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?

21 October 2021 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission

21 October 2021 6:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech'

21 October 2021 3:06 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it'

21 October 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging'

21 October 2021 11:16 AM

John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa is open for business despite the pandemic

21 October 2021 10:13 AM

Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

20 October 2021 8:56 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair

20 October 2021 8:04 PM

The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'

20 October 2021 7:12 PM

Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission

21 October 2021 2:15 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Action SA national chair Michael Beaumont and Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters

21 October 2021 8:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media

20 October 2021 1:40 PM

William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report

20 October 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E)

20 October 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp

19 October 2021 12:26 PM

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!'

19 October 2021 10:01 AM

The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

19 October 2021 8:40 AM

John Maytham speaks to Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine, at the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN

18 October 2021 2:03 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

'We need to fight back and defend women's rights' - UN Secretary

21 October 2021 9:04 PM

Mediators reach Eswatini as new death reported in protests

21 October 2021 9:01 PM

Phaahla: Slow pickup in jabbing 12-17-year-olds expected due to exams

21 October 2021 8:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA