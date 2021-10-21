Heads up! Cape Town's paid on-street parking will make a comeback from November





No more free rides! Motorists will soon be charged for on-street parking again

The City says parking marshals will gradually return to Sea Point, Cape Town CBD, Newlands, Claremont, and Bellville from next month

It will also introduce long-stay parking on the fringes of the Cape Town CBD for residents who work in the city bowl

Paid on-street parking will be back in place in Sea Point, Cape Town CBD, Claremont, and Newlands before the end of November 2021.

The City of Cape Town has announced that it will go back to charging tariffs for the use of on-street parking bays in various areas in time for the festive season.

Parking marshals will return to Sea Point on Tuesday 2 November 2021 to ensure a turnover of bays for those visiting the area.

The City says the parking marshals will receive their training in Sea Point and will be deployed to the Cape Town CBD, Claremont, and Newlands before the end of November 2021.

Marshals will also be deployed in Bellville by the end of March 2022, if all goes as planned.

Here's how much it will cost for on-street parking:

Sea Point, CBD, Claremont: R4,80 per 15 minutes

Bellville and Newlands: R3,40 per 15 minutes

The City will also implement long-stay parking on the fringes of the Cape Town CBD for residents who work in the city bowl.

The long-stay parking will be introduced on Jan Smuts Street, on Sir Lowry Road between Tennant and Darling Streets, DF Malan Street and Buitengracht Street.

Here's how much the long-stay parking will cost:

For less than 4,5 hours: R30

Between 4,5 and 9 hours: R50

In a statement released on Thursday, the City says over 200 jobs will be created as part of its new parking management contract.

The municipality says cash, snapscan, debit card, and credit card will be accepted as payment methods.

The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Rob Quintas, says officials wanted to inform motorists ahead of time.

Business owners and residents in the city bowl have previously complained about motorists hogging free parking bays in the CBD.

Motorists have had free street parking since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year when the management of parking was temporarily suspended by the City.

Over the past few months, we received numerous requests from business owners to implement parking management because their clients struggle to find parking as people who are working in the CBD park in these on-street parking bays for the entire day. I trust the business community will welcome the news, as will those who have been struggling to find parking in these areas. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Quintas says paid parking will make a comeback as Cape Town slowly returns to normal, with an increase in economic activity expected due to the tourist season.

The purpose of charging a tariff for on-street parking bays is to ensure a turnover of bays in popular areas and where people do business. This will benefit business owners because their clients need parking, and those who are looking for parking will also benefit because parking bays will not be hogged for hours on end by the same person. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

We anticipate that tourists will return to our beautiful city over the festive season, as will visitors from other parts of the country. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town

Motorists are reminded that they need to pay for parking upfront so they don't drive off without paying the marshal.

Quintas says motorists who repeatedly refuse to pay will have the wheels of their vehicles clamped under a new protocol.

He adds that fines for parking violations range between R300 and R1 000, depending on the violation.