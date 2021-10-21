We can't afford to open Cape Point earlier than 7am, says TMNP park manager
- The management of Table Mountain National Park says it can't afford to extend opening times at Cape Point
- Cape Point currently opens daily from 7am but there have been calls for it to open an hour earlier
Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) management says it's not financially feasible to open Cape Point any earlier at this time.
The popular nature reserve currently opens at 7am daily but recreational fishers have pleaded with the park officials to open an hour earlier.
Permitted activities at the tourist destination include walking, hiking and cycling, fishing, and the launching of boats.
TMNP park manager Frans van Rooyen says the park will have to fork out extra money for extra staff pay which it cannot afford due to the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism sector.
"We've done that calculation in terms of the hour of the number of people that are coming in, it's just not financially feasible in terms of opening earlier than 7am", Van Rooyen tells CapeTalk.
We're in a pandemic still.Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park
We've done some of our calculations in terms of looking at the possibility of opening earlier, but as you know all businesses are struggling including tourism. We're in that boat as well.Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park
We're looking at what extra costs it will be to us as Table Mountain National Park of opening again earlier. Currently, we just cannot afford opening earlier than 7 o' clock.Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_18832247_pathway-in-the-cape-town-leading-to-cape-point-lighthouse.html?vti=ocmx8nawf6td7608ne-1-22
