To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction
- Table Mountain has yet again been voted Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the World Travel Awards 2021
- The popular Cape Town landmark is still in the running to be named the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction as well
- Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has also been nominated for World’s Leading Cable Car Ride
Table Mountain has been named Africa’s leading tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for a third consecutive year.
It has beaten out tough competition including Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and the pyramids of Giza in Egypt.
Table Mountain and the popular Aerial Cableway are still competing in another two categories for top attractions in the world.
Table Mountain is in the running for World’s Leading Tourist Attraction and for the first time since operating, the Table Mountain Cableway is competing for the coveted title of World's Leading Cable Car Ride.
You can vote for the World categories until midnight on the 24th of October 2021.
Click here to vote for the World's Leading Tourist Attraction or here to select the World's Leading Cable Car Ride.
You did it, #SouthAfrica! 🎉🎉#TableMountain has yet again been voted Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the #WorldTravelAwards. Thank you!— Table Mountain C/Way (@TableMountainCa) October 21, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/XEvAswvr67#TableMountainCableway #CapeTown #Africa pic.twitter.com/ZxvuAn9QfU
Wahida Parker, the managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, says the tourist company is excited for the historical nomination as international tourism slowly returns.
She's encouraged Capetonians to vote for the cableway to help boost the global status of the popular attraction.
Parker has also urged residents to vaccinate and adhere to Covid-19 protocols in order to help protect the tourism industry ahead of a looming fourth wave.
We've also been nominated for the very first time in 92 years, as the leading cable car of the world... I'm hugely optimistic that we can bring this one home.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
I'm super excited, I think it's fantastic that as a country, we've pulled together, the vaccination numbers are going up. And we are still urging people - in light of the fact that there is this fourth wave looming - to try and stick to our protocols... we can't let go of that now.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
We cannot derail all the good work that has gone into making sure that travel and tourism starts up again.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
