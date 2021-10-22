Bus converted into digital classroom to uplift schoolchildren in Langa





A Scania bus has been transformed into a fully equipped mobile classroom for township learners in Cape Town

Over 1,000 primary school pupils in Langa will benefit from the Atlas Digibus

Atlas Foundation SA has sponsored the bus to the Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy which runs an after-school programme

Image: Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy/Facebook

A mobile IT classroom will help improve the lives of over 1,000 primary school children in Langa.

The 42-seater Atlas Digibus is equipped with 40 laptops, two teaching stations, and Wi-Fi for learners to participate in online teaching programmes.

It was converted into a mobile classroom in Kenya and shipped to South Africa thanks to a sponsorship by the Atlas Foundation, in partnership with Cognizant.

"We literally take this digital classroom into the communities", says Atlas Foundation South Africa's executive director, Sue Anderson.

Atlas is a global rugby charity supporting grassroots rugby projects that improve the lives of disadvantaged youth.

Atlas Foundation SA handed over the Atlas Digibus to the Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy, which runs an after-school programme offering rugby and academic support in Langa, last week.

They had an idea about two years ago: Let's get a classroom to the children, instead of always trying to get them into classrooms far away from where they lived. Sue Anderson, Executive Director - Atlas Foundation SA

It's a mobile digital classroom, the children don't actually travel on it. There's space for four teachers to travel on the bus, but it's equipped with chairs and tables and 40 laptops. Sue Anderson, Executive Director - Atlas Foundation SA

Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government is keen to watch the positive impact that the Atlas Digibus will have on the education on young children in Langa.

He says the digibus concept is a great idea that could hopefully be replicated in other communities.

There will be four primary schools that they are focusing on and they can do about 1,000 learners a day. This is a massive opportunity on wheels. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier